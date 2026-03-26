The spotlight around Dak Prescott was already intense heading into the 2026 NFL offseason, but not just because of football.

Prescott’s 2025 campaign with the Dallas Cowboys was viewed as solid, throwing for 4,552 yards and 30 touchdowns, while completing 67.3% of his passes.

But ultimately unsatisfying in the context of Super Bowl expectations.

East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Dallas remained competitive, finishing 7-9-1, but questions lingered about whether Prescott could elevate the franchise deep into the postseason.

As always with the Cowboys, the margin between “contender” and “underachiever” felt razor-thin, and public perception reflected that tension.

Now, that narrative has taken a sharp and unexpected turn.

Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is interviewed by Kay Adams after the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Sarah Jane Ramos posted a series of beach photos on Instagram featuring the couple’s two young daughters, paired with a deeply personal caption: “My two beautiful girls in every single way. My humble Ministry. † Thank you God again and again for making me their mommy.”

The timing, and tone, immediately grabbed attention across sports and entertainment circles.

It landed in the middle of a still-unfolding, highly public breakup that has already reshaped how fans view one of the NFL’s most visible quarterbacks.

Fans were quick to jump into the comments section.

"Dak just loves to fumble," said one user.

"That's why Dak can't get a ring in both football and in life. I am very disappointed in him but happy for you. May God be with you and your children. I hope this would have turned out better," another replied.

"Three gorgeous ladies. Please don’t listen to the negativity. You are doing an incredible job!" one other user commented.

"A momma with her beautiful babies! You won ❤️," another wrote.

"They become your rock in difficult times. It’s amazing how much power they hold on us and don’t even know (at this age). I can almost feel your energy, I once relied on my babies to get up and survive the day because they needed me. Beautiful ladies💕," said one other fan.

"And youre an amazing model for your girls. Never forget. 🤍 cheers to you!" another commented.

San Francisco, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wife Sarah Jane Ramos pose on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Prescott and Ramos had been together since 2023 and got engaged in October 2024, building what appeared to be a stable, family-first partnership.

They share two daughters, Margaret Jane (2) and Aurora (9 months), and were set to marry in April 2026 in Lake Como, Italy.

Then everything unraveled, fast.

Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) visits with fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos and daughters MJ Rose Prescott (right) and Aurora Prescott (left) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The engagement was called off just weeks before the wedding, reportedly after a major argument during a joint bachelor-bachelorette trip in the Bahamas.

From there, speculation flooded in.

Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott poses with fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos and daughters MJ Rose Prescott and Aurora Prescott at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Multiple reports suggested Ramos accused Prescott of infidelity, including allegations of secret social media activity involving other women.

Other rumors, like a prenup dispute, were quickly denied by Ramos herself.

San Francisco, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during NFC practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For Prescott, this is where things get complicated.

Quarterbacks at his level aren’t just evaluated on tape; they’re evaluated on total narrative.

Leadership, composure, and off-field stability all feed into perception. And perception, fair or not, shapes legacy, especially in Dallas.