Dak Prescott Predicted To Make Cowboys History With Major 2026 NFL Award

Dak Prescott bounced back from a season-ending hamstring injury in 2024 to put together a stellar 2025-26 campaign for the Dallas Cowboys, throwing for 4,552 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He was a finalist for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

While he did not win the award, Prescott could have some bigger accolades in his future if he can continue to perform at a high level.

There is no denying Prescott played at an MVP level throughout the year, but defensive failures and injuries held the team back from achieving its potential. That could all change next season, with some new blood on the coaching staff and some freedom to get active in free agency and the 2026 NFL draft.

ESPN shared several predictions for next season, with Prescott getting a nod for the league's most prestigious honor by former NFL player Matt Bowen.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates with wide receiver George Pickens after a touchdown at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys. Prescott had more than 4,500 passing yards and threw 30 touchdowns this past season," Bowen noted before making another prediction that the Cowboys will retain Pickens in the offseason.

"With the Cowboys expected to retain wide receiver George Pickens, whom they will likely give the franchise tag, look for Prescott to produce high-level numbers again for a team that could challenge for the NFC East title in 2026 with an improved defense."

If Pickens returns and CeeDee Lamb can stay healthy for a full season, the passing attack is going to be virtually unstoppable. And if Christian Parker can turn around the defense, Prescott and the offense will get the support it needs to rack up the wins.

A Prescott MVP would be a milestone for his career, but nothing would be better than bringing home the Lombardi Trophy for Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during NFC practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

