Dak Prescott’s Ex Sarah Jane Ramos Resurfaces After Bitter Breakup Before Wedding

Dak Prescott’s ex-fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos resurfaced on social media after her ugly breakup with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback right before their wedding.

TMZ reported earlier that the couple’s relationship was “beyond repair” after something went wrong before and during the joint bachelor and bachelorette party weekend, and Ramos called it off:

Jul 26, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott poses with fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos and daughters MJ Rose Prescott and Aurora Prescott at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“We're told the relationship had been rocky behind the scenes for months ... but things came to a head with a blowup argument at their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas -- and Sarah Jane called it off.”

The reason Ramos did so was later revealed. Her and Prescott’s email to their 250 wedding guests for what was a destination wedding in Lake Como, Italy, was also made public.

“As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday April 10, 2026. It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers. Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott.”

Prescott proposed back in October of 2024 with a giant ring for her on a golf course.

Everything seemed like good times between the two and Ramos enjoyed her bacherlotte party as we saw her sizzle in her bikinis in what originally appeared to be a happy post. On Instagram, Ramos wrote, “I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

It clearly wasn’t.

Ramos resurfaces after all the drama

She returned to social media on Instagram Stories with adorable posts with her and Prescott’s two daughters, MJ Rose, 2, and Aurora Rain, born in May.

Sarah Jane Ramos resurfaces after her Dak Prescott breakup, smiles with her kids! 🥰 https://t.co/yJvsvpcPAz pic.twitter.com/gCdK8yQlPi — TMZ (@TMZ) March 18, 2026

While her relationship with the quarterback is over, she’s still all smiles with her kids and that’s great to see.

What a difference a few months can make, though.