Dak Prescott’s Ex Sarah Jane Ramos Resurfaces After Bitter Breakup Before Wedding
Dak Prescott’s ex-fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos resurfaced on social media after her ugly breakup with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback right before their wedding.
TMZ reported earlier that the couple’s relationship was “beyond repair” after something went wrong before and during the joint bachelor and bachelorette party weekend, and Ramos called it off:
“We're told the relationship had been rocky behind the scenes for months ... but things came to a head with a blowup argument at their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas -- and Sarah Jane called it off.”
The reason Ramos did so was later revealed. Her and Prescott’s email to their 250 wedding guests for what was a destination wedding in Lake Como, Italy, was also made public.
“As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday April 10, 2026. It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers. Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott.”
Prescott proposed back in October of 2024 with a giant ring for her on a golf course.
Everything seemed like good times between the two and Ramos enjoyed her bacherlotte party as we saw her sizzle in her bikinis in what originally appeared to be a happy post. On Instagram, Ramos wrote, “I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥.”
It clearly wasn’t.
Ramos resurfaces after all the drama
She returned to social media on Instagram Stories with adorable posts with her and Prescott’s two daughters, MJ Rose, 2, and Aurora Rain, born in May.
While her relationship with the quarterback is over, she’s still all smiles with her kids and that’s great to see.
What a difference a few months can make, though.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.