The relationship between Garrett Nussmeier and his fiancée Ella Springfield has quietly become one of college football’s more visible storylines off the field.

Their relationship dates back to their high school years in Texas, where they first met while both attending different high schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and began building a strong connection.

They continued dating as Nussmeier’s football career took off as a freshman in 2021, eventually both attending LSU, where Springfield became a steady presence throughout his rise with the Tigers.

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) throws a pass during the second half of the game with Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Their bond strengthened over the years, including long-distance stretches and public attention, with Springfield frequently supporting him on game days and major milestones.

In July 2025, Nussmeier proposed during a lakeside trip in Oklahoma, marking a major step forward after years together.

The couple has since remained highly visible, navigating both career highs and challenges side by side, something that became impossible to ignore this past weekend at the 2026 NFL Draft.

Once viewed as a potential early-round pick, and even a fringe first-rounder entering the 2025 season, he slid all the way to No. 249 overall before the Kansas City Chiefs finally ended his fall in the seventh round.

And when his name was finally called, it was an emotional moment for not just Nussmeier, but his fiancee Ella too.

Springfield captured the moment in a viral Instagram post shared on Monday, writing, “All in Gods perfect timing! So blessed to call Kansas City our new home ❤️," alongside photos of the couple, family, and friends celebrating after the long wait on Day 3.

Springfield, posing in a striking bridal white dress, instantly caught attention online.

"This is so amazing! So happy for yall!!" one user wrote.

"🙏❤️ So special," another commented.

"Best new couple heading their way!❤️," another replied.

"Wow perfect," one other user posted.

"Welcome to the kingdom!!! ❤️," another added.

"Literally so happy for yall. God is good! can’t wait to see this journey!!!" another replied.

"Congratulations! Could not be happier for you & the Nussmeier family! Go KC!" another commented.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (QB13) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

From Rising Star to Draft-Day Slide

Nussmeier’s college career at LSU was a mix of high-end production, NFL-caliber flashes, and frustrating inconsistency.

After waiting behind the likes of Max Johnson and Jayden Daniels, he took over as the starter and delivered a breakout 2024 season, throwing for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns while emerging as one of the top quarterback prospects in the country.

Tigers Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier 18, LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over his final two seasons as a starter, he totaled nearly 6,000 passing yards and 41 touchdowns across 22 starts, showcasing a willingness to push the ball downfield without sacrificing efficiency, completing 67.4% of his passes in his final senior year.

However, injuries and inconsistency in 2025 derailed his momentum, appearing in just nine games and finishing with 1,927 passing yards and 12 passing TDs, a significant drop-off from the year prior and one that ultimately led to his dramatic draft slide.

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

Why Kansas City Might Be the Perfect Landing Spot

On the surface, falling to the seventh round is brutal. But zoom out, and this might actually be a best-case scenario.

Instead of being rushed, Nussmeier now develops under Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes in one of the NFL’s most stable offensive systems.

With low expectations and time to refine his game, he has a legitimate chance to grow into a valuable long-term asset rather than being forced into early action.

And with Ella by his side, the foundation off the field looks just as strong.