Garrett Nussmeier's Fiancée Ella Skips NFL Draft for Special Occasion

Aside from Fernando Mendoza (who the Las Vegas Raiders selected with the No. 1 pick), there wasn't a ton to be excited about regarding the 2026 NFL Draft's quarterback class.

And this proved to be the case when Mendoza and Ty Simpson (who the Los Angeles Rams somewhat controversially selected with the draft's No. 13 pick) were the only two quarterbacks selected in the first round.

But there have been several quarterbacks to come off the board since then, including Carson Beck and Drew Allar. But one guy who is still waiting to hear his name called is former LSU starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Nussmeier (whose sister, Ashlynn, is dating New England Patriots tackle Will Campbell) finished the last season at LSU with 1,927 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions, and he was dealing with some injuries for much of the year.

But now his focus is on seeing which team will select him on day 3 of the NFL Draft, as he's one of the more surprising slides this season. However, it seems that his fiancée, Ella Springfield, might be glad that he didn't hear his name called on April 24.

Garrett Nussmeier's Fiancée Ella Skips NFL Draft to Wedding Dress Shop

It appears that Ella might have fumbled when it came to scheduling her day to go shopping for wedding dresses. This is proven by several posts made to her Instagram story on April 24, which show that she's currently away from Nussmeier, shopping for wedding dresses, while he's preparing to get selected in the NFL Draft.

For what it's worth, it appears that Springfield was doing this dress shopping on April 24. And since Nussmeier wasn't drafted on that day, perhaps she's in the clear and is back by his side on Saturday. But that was still a risky decision that might have led to some regret.

Garrett Nussmeier's Cheating Allegations Shut Down by Content Creator

On November 5, college football content creator Peighton Tubre made a post shutting down a rumor that Nussmeier had been having an affair with her behind Springfield's back.

“Recently, there was an article posted on Facebook saying that I was having an affair with Garrett Nussmeier, that we were seen entering a hotel room together the night before one of his games. I was just kind of hoping that it was going to go away and nobody was going to see it,” she said.

“It’s just fake. It’s all fake," she added, thus debunking the rumors.

Props to Tubre for putting a stop to this fake news.