Garrett Nussmeier’s Fiancée Ella Reacts to 'Delayed' Chiefs Pick in NFL Draft

While former LSU Tigers starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier didn't have the final collegiate season that he was hoping for, the belief was that he was still among the top quarterbacks available in a relatively weak 2026 NFL Draft class.

That remained the case heading into this weekend. However, very few people predicted that Nussmeier would still be available heading into the draft's third day on April 25, especially given that names like Carson Beck and Drew Allar were taken on Day 2. Alas, that's where the Nussmeier family found themselves.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, the Nussmeier family's wait ended on April 25, when the Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the seventh round, with their final pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

This must have been a massive sigh of relief for the entire Nussmeier family, and their excitement was shown in an X post from the Chiefs' social media account that read, "A special moment for the Nussmeier family 💛".

A special moment for the Nussmeier family 💛 pic.twitter.com/w58V4l9ZP3 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 25, 2026

Among those who could be seen celebrating at the Nussmeier draft party were Garrett, father, Doug (who is also the New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator, who was given permission from the Saints to spend the draft with his son), and Nussmeier's fiancée, Ella Springfield.

This draft timing turned out to be auspicious for Springfield. She had to skip Friday's draft party because she was off shopping for wedding dresses. But she was on the couch with her fiancé when he had his name called.

Ella Springfield Sends Powerful Message After Garrett Nussmeier Gets Drafted by Chiefs

In the wake of Garrett's big moment, Ella shared a strong message to her Instagram story.

Garrett could be seen in the photo embracing several people who were present at his draft party. The post was captioned, "Delayed but not denied!!!! God is so so so good! We can't wait to call Kansas City home! 🥹🫶 @garrettnussmeier".

Of course, the Chiefs already have their franchise starting quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, and Nussmeier shouldn't expect to compete with him for that job. But Mahomes is coming off a torn ACL and might not be at full strength by the time the season arrives.

Regardless, Nussmeier is in a great position to learn from both a legendary quarterback in Mahomes and a legendary head coach in Andy Reid, within one of the greatest franchises in NFL history. That's got to be worth the wait for him and his family.