After just one season in a New York Giants uniform, quarterback Jaxson Dart has already turned himself from a debated first-round pick into one of the NFL’s most recognizable young faces, mixing fearless play, viral moments, and celebrity-level visibility.

Dart finished his rookie campaign with 2,272 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions, along with 487 rushing yards and nine rushing scores, after taking over the starting job in Week 4 following the Giants’ disastrous 0-3 start.

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) scrambles during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dart delivered statement wins over the Chargers and defending champion Eagles, flashed elite athleticism that reminded fans why New York traded back into the first round to draft him, and became a social-media magnet thanks to his high-contact style and swagger-level confidence.

Even outside MetLife Stadium, Dart kept building the brand. He recently appeared cageside at UFC 328 alongside teammate Cam Skattebo in one of the offseason’s most viral NFL crossover clips, where the two recreated their now-famous celebratory headbutt.

#Giants QB Jaxson Dart and RB Cam Skattebo at #UFC328 tonight … Headbutt chemistry still elite: pic.twitter.com/tDiFGjeQZv — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 10, 2026

He has also leaned hard into modern celebrity culture, with luxury streetwear fits, monochrome designer looks, layered chains, oversized jackets, and polished offseason photo dumps that have made him a favorite of the NFL fashion world.

Dart even recently turned heads at the 2026 Kentucky Derby alongside his girlfriend, Marissa Ayers, with the couple quickly becoming one of the event’s most talked-about celebrity pairings.

The Giants quarterback leaned fully into Derby fashion culture with a pink plaid suit jacket, blue pants, and a matching white hat, while social clips of the two dancing and posing at Churchill Downs fueled “NFL’s next power couple” debate.

It's become clear that Dart already looks very comfortable in the spotlight.

Now, another development has pushed that image even further into the mainstream.

On Wednesday, May 13, Ayers publicly celebrated Dart’s 23rd birthday with a romantic Instagram carousel featuring photos of the couple in matching white tops, watches, and reflective sunglasses.

“Happy birthday to my favorite person,” Ayers wrote. “Life is so fun with you, I love you Xo.”

According to Ayers, the pair went on their first date in October 2025, grabbing dinner before attending a Broadway showing of "The Great Gatsby" in New York.

Dating rumors intensified after they were spotted together during Halloween weekend, and by January 2026, they officially hard-launched the relationship on Instagram.

Since then, the two have appeared nearly inseparable. Ayers attended Giants games, traveled with Dart during the offseason, appeared alongside him at high-profile events, and joined him on multiple New York date nights that quickly circulated online.

They also made a red-carpet appearance together earlier this year at the 2026 NFL Honors, further cementing their status as one of the league’s emerging power couples.

The Giants are rebuilding around Dart after years of instability at the position, and his rapid rise into mainstream visibility gives the franchise something it has lacked since Eli Manning’s prime.

Heading into Year 2, Dart is no longer just a promising young rookie. He is becoming the face of the Giants’ entire franchise, and moments like this show how far his reach is growing.