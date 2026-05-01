Jaxson Dart’s Girlfriend Marissa Ayers Flaunts Hot Pink Fit at Kentucky Oaks

One of the most unique and exciting weekends in sports is upon us, as the iconic Kentucky Derby is taking place on May 3.

This is always one of the most captivating and legendary events in the American sports calendar. Just like The Masters in April, while horse racing isn't necessarily a mainstream event, big-time athletes flock to Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, this weekend every year to take part in the festivities.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is among those who have shown up on May 1. And the star quarterback isn't alone.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dart and his girlfriend, Marissa Ayers, showed up to the Kentucky Oaks on May 1. The Kentucky Oaks always precedes the Kentucky Derby and features all-female horses. Therefore, this is a popular event for many women in the sports world.

There's also the tradition for women to wear pink at these races, in order to honor the fillies (female horses) who are competing. But there's actually a more wholesome reason for this, as these pink outfits are also meant to raise awareness and money for breast and ovarian cancer research.

Cancer survivors participate in the Oaks Survivors walk while attending the 152nd running of the Kentucky Oaks | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marissa Ayers Nails Pink Kentucky Oaks Fit Alongside Giants Star Jaxson Dart

Ayers understood the assignment, as she was seen wearing a hot pink outfit alongside Dart on Friday, which also included a boujee pink hat with a bright pink bow that's perfect for the iconic event.

The NBC Sports X account posted a video of the couple with the caption, "We see you Jaxson and Marissa with the Kentucky Oats drip. 😮‍💨". Dart can be seen wearing a pink jacket, a white hat, a white and blue striped shirt, and blue pants with loafers.

We see you Jaxson and Marissa with the Kentucky Oats drip. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/20Gi2iO6k6 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 1, 2026

Props to the young couple for going all-in on the pink theme this weekend.

And this wasn't the only look at Ayers' outfit that was shown on social media. She took to her TikTok account to show the fit off even further before heading to the event. She made a post on the morning of May 1 that showed her transition into the outfit with the caption, "all pink for the oaks! so excited for today 🎀 #kentuckyderby".

Ayers followed this up with another video that included her and Dart's outfit. This post was captioned, "me and my derby ken 🎀🐎💕🌷@Jdart," and the two spent the video dancing and embracing each other. They certainly look excited about where they're at.