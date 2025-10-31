Giants star QB Jaxson Dart spotted with Instagram model sparking dating rumors
Does Jaxson Dart have a girlfriend?
The New York Giants rookie quarterback is on fire, winning NFL Offensive Player of the Month and playing unexpectedly well in his first NFL season for the G-Men. Naturally, that also makes him an instant big-time celebrity in one of the most glamorous cities in the world. Heck, even Eli Manning's son wants to be him for Halloween.
RELATED: Jaxson Dart's mom Kara steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking Eagles win
So naturally fans want to know if one of the NFL's most eligible bachelors is dating anyone.
Well that speculation ratcheted up exponentially when an NFL influencer site officially claimed the 22-year-old Utah native was dating Instagram model, influencer, and ring girl Marissa Ayers. But given this popular influencer doesn't always verify their claims, we did a little more digging to try and answer the question.
Dart and Ayers were spotted at a Halloween party together
It's a grainy image at best, and as of this posting, no one has been able to track down the original source.
But what we can confirm is that Dart, who follows Ayers on Instagram, did like her most recent post. Dart not engaged with any of her previous ones, so it's not exactly a smoking gun, but it's at least something. The rookie heartthrob also follows her on TikTok.
Likewise, Ayers now follows Dart. But so far, the 22-year-old model has not engaged with any of his posts, at least not on Instagram.
Ayers has also been posting several TikToks from NYC, including saying "i love new york" in her most recent post from yesterday on a shopping spree.
So who is Marissa Ayers?
Ayers is a University of Alabama graduate mostly a social media influencer with 1.5 million TikTok and 394k Instagram followers, plus works as a ring girl, where she has gone viral, most notably for the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano bout, where Ayers often does posts "making the ring her runway."
Big-time influencers like Livvy Dunne, Alix Earle, and ESPN's Katie Feeney often engage with her content, and given Dunne dates MLB star Paul Skenes, and Earle with NFL player Braxton Berrios, it's only natural that Ayers and Dart would meet.
Dart broke up with longtime girlfriend Lola Sexton last year
Sexton, who now lives in Salt Lake City as a hairstylist, had dated Dart since their high school days at Corner Canyon in Draper, Utah, accusing him of cheating when they broke up in a since deleted TikTok. We won't link to it here, but you can easily find what she said.
Dart also hilariously revealed, before Justin Herbert ever entered the picture as her real-life boyfriend, that his celebrity crush was Madison Beer.
In the end, right now there is only smoke, not fire, that Dart and Ayers are dating.
It could simply be a fun rendezvous in New York City, or maybe the start of a new romance. Time will tell.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky