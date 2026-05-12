Jaylin Williams has become one of the more recognizable role players on the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder thanks to his high-energy style, basketball IQ, and strong connection to OKC's young core.

The former Arkansas star was drafted by the Thunder in the second round of the 2022 NBA draft and has since helped the franchise emerge into a Western Conference powerhouse, providing valuable minutes off the bench.

May 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8), forward Jaylin Williams (6) celebrate with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) after a basket in the second half of game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Off the court, Williams has been in a longtime relationship with Alanna Harris, an Arkansas native who has increasingly become familiar to NBA fans through social media and Thunder playoff appearances.

The two have reportedly been together for several years and frequently appear together during major moments in Williams’ career, including Oklahoma City’s 2025 championship celebration and community events in Arkansas.

Harris has also gained attention online for supporting Williams publicly, including viral posts involving her grandmother’s fandom for the Thunder forward and her courtside celebration photos after OKC’s title run.

Now, Harris has found herself at the center of attention again after sharing a new post right before the Thunder tipped off their playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, a matchup that came to a dramatic end Monday night when OKC completed the sweep.

On May 2, just ahead of Game 1, she posted a series of photos from a hospital bed following ACL surgery, including pictures with Williams at her side.

The caption read: “Status — Out: Right ACL tear (surgical recovery)," as she joked about being sidelined herself for the Thunder's current playoff run.

At the time, the post landed quietly in the middle of the Thunder’s playoff push. Now, after Oklahoma City completed a stunning four-game sweep of the Lakers on Monday night, the post has resurfaced and spread rapidly across NBA social media circles.

"Awe!!!! The cutest couple!!! He’s my fav on the THUNDER!!!" one user wrote.

"Jwill so tuff," another added.

"Well- you probably have the best caretaker in the world so there’s a positive in that! Hope you have a speedy recovery. 🧡," another replied.

"I’m so sorry. Hopefully you’ll be up and walking before the parade! 💙🧡," one other fan commented.

"Now that’s a great nurse," another posted.

"Big bro needs his strength he's gotta hold it down for the playoffs 💪," another wrote.

May 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) warms up prior to game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On the court, Oklahoma City is now 8-0 in the playoffs and has steamrolled through both the first and second rounds while looking every bit like a franchise building a modern NBA dynasty.

The Thunder closed out the Lakers with a 115-110 victory behind 35 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, surviving a late push from LeBron James and Los Angeles.

Williams has not been a featured scorer during the postseason, but his role still carries value inside Oklahoma City’s system.

May 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6), center Chet Holmgren (7) and Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) reach for a rebound during game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Through the playoffs, he has averaged 3.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 13.4 minutes per game while giving head coach Mark Daigneault physical depth off the bench.

For a Thunder roster loaded with stars and scorers, Williams fills the glue-guy role that contenders often rely on in long playoff runs.

The Thunder now await the winner of the series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, where Williams’ biggest supporter will undoubtedly be following every moment of OKC’s title chase.