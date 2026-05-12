Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Resurgence Fuels Game 4 Win For Thunder

The MVP looked like his old self while bringing out the brooms on Monday night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have officially completed their second sweep of the postseason, as they beat the Los Angeles Lakers 115-110 to take Game 4 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals. This was a well-fought win, as the Lakers gave OKC its toughest game of the postseason.

However, down the stretch, the defending champions did what they do best: win. Helping along the way was a familiar leader who chose the right night to boost his play back to MVP level.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hasn’t had the most dominant series, as the Lakers made it their mission not to lose because of the Thunder star. These tactics included face-guarding Gilgeous-Alexander and even doubling him when he did get the ball. Up until Monday night, this strategy had been effective, as Gilgeous-Alexander only averaged 21 points in the first three games of the series.

This was quite the step down from the first round, where he averaged 33.8 points per game. Luckily, Gilgeous-Alexander was able to reach these heights once again in Game 4. The MVP had 35 points on 50% shooting from the field to lead the Thunder to victory, and even with a resurgence of his scoring, he was able to get his teammates involved, ending the bout with eight assists.

After being contained by the Lakers for three straight games, Gilgeous-Alexander put on just the show OKC needed. From driving and pulling up for a mid-range jumper, to getting to the line, Gilgeous-Alexander put on a clinic only he was capable of.

This performance was made possible by the stellar play of Ajay Mitchell in the previous three games, which made the Lakers respect him more, not putting all of their focus on Gilgeous-Alexander. This, however, was a mistake L.A. eventually paid for, and is something that Oklahoma City hopes will continue to be a trend as the playoffs go on.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will now wait to see whether the San Antonio Spurs or Minnesota Timberwolves will earn the chance to meet OKC in the Western Conference Finals. The competition is bound to only increase as the playoffs continue to drag on, meaning the MVP will have to continue to be on his game.

Gilgeous-Alexander proved once again that he won’t let the Thunder down whenever they need him most, and as the chance for a second-straight championship gets closer, the Thunder are counting on him every game from here on out.