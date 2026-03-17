Tate McRae Seen Kissing Male Celebrity at Oscars Amid Jack Hughes Rumors

Jack Hughes will forever be known as an American Olympic hero after his game-winning goal against Canada to secure the USA men's hockey squad its first gold medal since 1980.

Yet, there are still many Americans who know him more for being the guy who is dating pop sensation Tate McRae.

Jack Hughes of United States of America celebrates | IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

There had been rumors that McRae and Hughes were dating since the end of 2025, when they were spotted out in New York City together. While there hadn't been any updates up to and through the Olympics, a February 25 update from the @entertainmenttonight Instagram account revealed where the two stood.

"A source confirms to ET that things between Tate and Jack Hughes are 'still new' but that the two are "having fun getting to know each other better,'" the post's caption wrote. ⁠⁠"'They have a lot of the same friends and started hanging out that way,' the source says. 'He has gone to her shows, and she likes supporting him at games too.'

"'She's not looking for something super serious,' the source tells us, 'but he really likes her,'" it added.

So while it sounds like McRae and Hughes are in a solid spot, several recent photos of McRae and a male celebrity are raising eyebrows.

On the morning of February 21, McRae posted a photo of her posing alongside American influencer and comedian Jake Shane to her Instagram story. The post was captioned, "💘".

Tate McRae | IMAGO / imageSPACE

Tate McRae Kisses Male Celebrity at Oscars Amid Jack Hughes Rumors

There's no way of knowing what McRae and Jack Shane's relationship is like, and there's a very good chance they're just good friends.

What's for sure is that they were both at the Oscars on March 15. And the @st.artsmedia Instagram account posted a photo on March 16 that showed McRae kissing Shane on the head. The post is captioned, "Some of the behind the scenes of the @vanityfair Oscar after party ✨".

Given that the New Jersey Devils are in the middle of their season and are playing the Boston Bruins at home on March 16, Hughes would not have been able to attend the Oscars last night, which took place in Los Angeles.

Although another American Olympic hero, Alysa Liu, was able to attend because she withdrew from the figure skating World Championships.

Again, it seems likely that McRae and Shane are merely friends. But this is still an interesting photo.