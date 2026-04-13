Kiki Rice Receives Grand Support From NBA Boyfriend at WNBA Draft
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Kiki Rice leaves UCLA as one of the most decorated guards in the 2026 class, a former five-star recruit who delivered on every ounce of hype.
She capped her college career by helping lead the Bruins to a national championship, earning third-team All-American honors and cementing herself as one of the most complete backcourt players in the country.
Statistically, the production matched the pedigree.
In her senior season (2025–26), Rice averaged 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while shooting an efficient 49% from the field and over 90% from the free-throw line.
That blend of scoring efficiency, rebounding from the guard spot, and playmaking already made her one of the most versatile prospects on the board ahead of the 2026 WNBA draft.
And when the lights got brighter in March, she delivered again, playing a key role in UCLA’s title run and boosting her draft stock into first-round territory.
But on Monday night, the conversation shifted.
The WNBA dropped a behind-the-scenes Instagram clip that quickly made the rounds across basketball media: Cason Wallace, front and center, fully locked in, supporting Rice on one of the biggest nights of her life.
Just hours later, Rice was selected sixth overall by the Toronto Tempo, becoming the franchise's first-ever draft pick.
Wallace is an emerging NBA guard carving out his own identity at the highest level.
A former lottery pick known for his on-ball defense, composure, and winning instincts, Wallace has steadily built a reputation as a high-impact role player with long-term starter upside for the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
He's also coming off arguably the best season of his young career, averaging a career-high 8.6 points alongside 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.6 minutes per game, while shooting 43.5% from the field and 35.1% from deep.
Rice and Wallace’s relationship dates back years.
They first met through a Junior NBA program when Rice was still in eighth grade, long before either became a national name.
What started as a grassroots basketball connection evolved into a high-profile relationship that became public in 2025.
Since then, the two have quietly built one of the most intriguing power-couple dynamics in the sport, young, marketable, and deeply rooted in basketball culture.
Despite being one of the biggest names in college basketball, this new moment shared alongside Wallace immediately raises Rice’s visibility as she enters the league.
Draft night is already a branding moment, but having a rising NBA talent like Wallace publicly supporting her adds crossover appeal.
It brings in casual NBA fans, expands her audience, and positions her as one of the biggest storylines to watch heading into the 2026 WNBA season.
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.