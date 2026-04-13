Kiki Rice leaves UCLA as one of the most decorated guards in the 2026 class, a former five-star recruit who delivered on every ounce of hype.

She capped her college career by helping lead the Bruins to a national championship, earning third-team All-American honors and cementing herself as one of the most complete backcourt players in the country.

Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (left) and forward Gabriela Jaquez hold the national champion trophy after the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Statistically, the production matched the pedigree.

In her senior season (2025–26), Rice averaged 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while shooting an efficient 49% from the field and over 90% from the free-throw line.

That blend of scoring efficiency, rebounding from the guard spot, and playmaking already made her one of the most versatile prospects on the board ahead of the 2026 WNBA draft.

And when the lights got brighter in March, she delivered again, playing a key role in UCLA’s title run and boosting her draft stock into first-round territory.

UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) drives past South Carolina Gamecocks guard Maddy McDaniel (1) during the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But on Monday night, the conversation shifted.

The WNBA dropped a behind-the-scenes Instagram clip that quickly made the rounds across basketball media: Cason Wallace, front and center, fully locked in, supporting Rice on one of the biggest nights of her life.

Just hours later, Rice was selected sixth overall by the Toronto Tempo, becoming the franchise's first-ever draft pick.

Wallace is an emerging NBA guard carving out his own identity at the highest level.

A former lottery pick known for his on-ball defense, composure, and winning instincts, Wallace has steadily built a reputation as a high-impact role player with long-term starter upside for the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

He's also coming off arguably the best season of his young career, averaging a career-high 8.6 points alongside 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.6 minutes per game, while shooting 43.5% from the field and 35.1% from deep.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) reacts after a play against the Detroit Pistons during overtime at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Rice and Wallace’s relationship dates back years.

They first met through a Junior NBA program when Rice was still in eighth grade, long before either became a national name.

What started as a grassroots basketball connection evolved into a high-profile relationship that became public in 2025.

Since then, the two have quietly built one of the most intriguing power-couple dynamics in the sport, young, marketable, and deeply rooted in basketball culture.

UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice speaks to the media from Mortgage Matchup Center. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite being one of the biggest names in college basketball, this new moment shared alongside Wallace immediately raises Rice’s visibility as she enters the league.

Draft night is already a branding moment, but having a rising NBA talent like Wallace publicly supporting her adds crossover appeal.

It brings in casual NBA fans, expands her audience, and positions her as one of the biggest storylines to watch heading into the 2026 WNBA season.