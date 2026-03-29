The story of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes has always felt bigger than sports.

They’re high school sweethearts turned power couple, rising from Texas roots to the global spotlight.

New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses his wife Brittany Mahomes before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

They went public as teenagers, got engaged in 2020, married in 2022, and have since built a family and a business empire that stretches from the NFL to professional women’s soccer.

Now, that journey has just added another milestone.

Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interacts with wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Over the weekend, Brittany Mahomes was officially inducted into the University of Texas at Tyler Athletics Hall of Fame, a moment that immediately sparked buzz across the sports world.

After the ceremony, she took to Instagram to celebrate, posting photos with family, friends, and Patrick himself, calling the honor “truly” meaningful and crediting her former coach for shaping her career.

The newest member of the UT Tyler Athletics Hall of Fame, Brittany Mahomes ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/F2IMAvkMwk — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) March 29, 2026

Patrick didn’t stay quiet long.

Among the first to respond, he dropped a simple but telling message in the comments: “Congrats!!!! Love you!”

Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

From East Texas Roots to Hall of Fame Recognition

Before the spotlight of NFL Sundays and ownership suites, Brittany Mahomes built one of the most decorated careers in UT Tyler soccer history.

From 2013 to 2016, she stacked numbers that still resonate: second all-time in points (78) and goals (31), plus one of the most dominant single seasons the program has ever seen, including 40 points and 18 goals in 2016 alone.

She carried that momentum briefly into the pro ranks, playing in Iceland before pivoting into fitness training and entrepreneurship, a move that, in hindsight, set the foundation for what came next.

Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, make their way to the College GameDay set before a Big 12 Conference football game at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2020, Brittany became part of the original ownership group that brought an NWSL team back to Kansas City, playing a hands-on role in shaping the club’s identity, including its rebrand to the Kansas City Current.

Patrick Mahomes joined later, but Brittany was instrumental in laying the foundation from the start.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are in attendance for Kansas City Current's first game at their new $120m stadium - the worlds first-ever built just for women! pic.twitter.com/ngCkraARK9 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 16, 2024

Now a co-owner, she’s part of a leadership wave redefining investment and visibility in women’s sports, making this Hall of Fame nod more than a retrospective honor.

It’s a reflection of a platform that continues to grow, from building a franchise to helping push forward purpose-built infrastructure for the women’s game.