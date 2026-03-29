Patrick Mahomes Sends Message to Wife Brittany Mahomes After Personal Announcement
The story of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes has always felt bigger than sports.
They’re high school sweethearts turned power couple, rising from Texas roots to the global spotlight.
They went public as teenagers, got engaged in 2020, married in 2022, and have since built a family and a business empire that stretches from the NFL to professional women’s soccer.
Now, that journey has just added another milestone.
Over the weekend, Brittany Mahomes was officially inducted into the University of Texas at Tyler Athletics Hall of Fame, a moment that immediately sparked buzz across the sports world.
After the ceremony, she took to Instagram to celebrate, posting photos with family, friends, and Patrick himself, calling the honor “truly” meaningful and crediting her former coach for shaping her career.
Patrick didn’t stay quiet long.
Among the first to respond, he dropped a simple but telling message in the comments: “Congrats!!!! Love you!”
From East Texas Roots to Hall of Fame Recognition
Before the spotlight of NFL Sundays and ownership suites, Brittany Mahomes built one of the most decorated careers in UT Tyler soccer history.
From 2013 to 2016, she stacked numbers that still resonate: second all-time in points (78) and goals (31), plus one of the most dominant single seasons the program has ever seen, including 40 points and 18 goals in 2016 alone.
She carried that momentum briefly into the pro ranks, playing in Iceland before pivoting into fitness training and entrepreneurship, a move that, in hindsight, set the foundation for what came next.
In 2020, Brittany became part of the original ownership group that brought an NWSL team back to Kansas City, playing a hands-on role in shaping the club’s identity, including its rebrand to the Kansas City Current.
Patrick Mahomes joined later, but Brittany was instrumental in laying the foundation from the start.
Now a co-owner, she’s part of a leadership wave redefining investment and visibility in women’s sports, making this Hall of Fame nod more than a retrospective honor.
It’s a reflection of a platform that continues to grow, from building a franchise to helping push forward purpose-built infrastructure for the women’s game.
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.