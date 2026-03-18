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Patrick Mahomes’ Daughter Golden Looks Just Like Dad Now As Seen on Family Trip

The 1-year-old daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs superstar and wife Brittany is looking just like her quarterback father.
Matt Ryan|
Nov 8, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech alumnus and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II before the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Brigham Young Cougars at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Nov 8, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech alumnus and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II before the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Brigham Young Cougars at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Golden Raye recently turned 1 and is looking just like her Kansas City Chiefs superstar dad in vacation photos Brittany Mahomes just shared.

The quarterback has a had a lot of family time after injuring his knee in Week 15 and missing the rest of the Chiefs’ season that ended without a playoff berth for the first time since Patrick was drafted in 2017.

He gave his girls a special Valentine’s Day gift after Golden’s first birthday in January where dad and mom went all out with her party.

Golden looks just like Patrick in latest photos

A couple of months later, it was off to a tropical vacation where Britanny shared family photos where Golden nhas an uncanny resemblance to her dad while he’s holding her.

Both Brittany and Patrick would comment on their trip post:

Brittany and Patrick on their vacation
Brittany and Patrick on their vacation | Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Maybe Golden, too, is a future quarterback with flag football an Olympic sport. She certainly has insane balance as seen in an adorable moment Brittany posted.

Patrick and Brittany — both 30 years old — were high school sweathearts in Texas and got married in 2022. They have daughter Sterling, 5, son Bronze, 3, and Golden together.

They love to have fun as a family like the crazy obstacle course they created for the kids at home. It looks they are having a tremendous time together in their latest trip.

And how fast they grow up as Golden is showing.

Mahomes famil
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Brittany Mahomes and her children stand on the field prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

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Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

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