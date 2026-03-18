Patrick Mahomes’ Daughter Golden Looks Just Like Dad Now As Seen on Family Trip

Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Golden Raye recently turned 1 and is looking just like her Kansas City Chiefs superstar dad in vacation photos Brittany Mahomes just shared.

The quarterback has a had a lot of family time after injuring his knee in Week 15 and missing the rest of the Chiefs’ season that ended without a playoff berth for the first time since Patrick was drafted in 2017.

He gave his girls a special Valentine’s Day gift after Golden’s first birthday in January where dad and mom went all out with her party.

Happy Birthday to Golden Raye Mahomes ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/seUvMznf3I — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) January 13, 2026

Golden looks just like Patrick in latest photos

A couple of months later, it was off to a tropical vacation where Britanny shared family photos where Golden nhas an uncanny resemblance to her dad while he’s holding her.

Both Brittany and Patrick would comment on their trip post:

Brittany and Patrick on their vacation | Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Maybe Golden, too, is a future quarterback with flag football an Olympic sport. She certainly has insane balance as seen in an adorable moment Brittany posted.

Patrick and Brittany — both 30 years old — were high school sweathearts in Texas and got married in 2022. They have daughter Sterling, 5, son Bronze, 3, and Golden together.

They love to have fun as a family like the crazy obstacle course they created for the kids at home. It looks they are having a tremendous time together in their latest trip.

And how fast they grow up as Golden is showing.