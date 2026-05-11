Hailee Steinfeld Dresses Newborn in Adorable Polka Dot Onesie With Fruit Footsies

For Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld, the couple has lived out a modern fairytale of the athlete marrying the movie star. Earlier this year, their story gained another chapter when they welcomed their first child together.

Steinfeld and Allen were first romantically linked in May 2023 following an outing they took together in New York City. Over a year later, they publicly gave an official acknowledgement confirming their relationship, followed by their engagement just a few months later.

Steinfeld and Allen tied the knot on May 31, 2025. In December, they announcement Steinfeld's pregnancy.

When the couple announced the birth of their daughter in April 2026, the news captured headlines. Steinfeld shared the emotional news through her Beau Society newsletter, telling fans that she and Allen were "feeling incredibly grateful and blessed" as they embraced parenthood for the first time.

Steinfeld took to social media to give fans a glimpse into her first few months of motherhood

Jan. 8, 2017: Hailee Steinfeld arrives in the International Ballroom for the 74th Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton. | Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the birth of their baby, Allen and Steinfeld have taken steps to ensure privacy surrounding their daughter but have recently released the first photos of their little girl with a series of snapshots on the actress' Instagram account.

The carousel of heartfelt photos gives an intimate look into Steinfeld and Allen's life in the precious newborn phase. Though not sharing their daughter's face out of a likely privacy concerns, the Beau Society founder illustrated her life as new mom with small peeks into life with her baby girl.

OUR BABY GIRL! 🤍



hailee steinfeld celebrating her first mother’s day with her baby daughter pic.twitter.com/ecOpCmSVed — archive steinfeld (@archiveshailee) May 11, 2026

One picture in the Instagram slideshow depicts the infant wrapping her tiny hand around her mother's, while another photo shows the baby donning an undeniably adorable polka dot onesie with fruit footies.

The rest of the photos show the many cards she received for her very first Mother's Day, a delectable breakfast spread, and a beautifully decorated cake wishing the new mom a very happy celebration of motherhood.

In case anyone happened to still be in doubt about Steinfeld's feelings about being a new mom, she capitalized on sharing the first photos of her baby girl by writing the adoring caption, "A day late but simply obsessed with this."