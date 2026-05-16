Brooks Koepka's Wife Jena Sims Stands Out in Black Mesh Outfit Amid PGA Championship

The 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania (outside of Philadelphia) is underway. And the iconic tournament hasn't gone the way that many golf fans would have expected.

This is because for two days, the leaders in the clubhouse are Americans Maverick McNealy and Alex Smalley. Neither of these two is within the top 30 of the PGA Tour rankings, but they have been the two best through half of this weekend's action.

Maverick McNealy | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Most of the men that fans expect to see at the top of the leaderboard at a tournament like this aren't there. Rory McIlroy had a brutal first round but played well enough on Friday to make the cut, as he's currently tied for 30th place.

The same can't be said for Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau, all of whom missed the cut on Friday. Plus, top players like Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, and Scottie Scheffler (who, granted, is tied for ninth) aren't in prime position to win this year.

The same goes with Brooks Koepka, who is tied with McIlroy, Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, and several other golfers at 30th place, sitting at +1 overall to this point.

Brooks Koepka | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Brooks Koepka's Wife Jena Sims Rocks 'Gift Wrapped' Black Fit in New York During PGA Championship

While Brooks might be struggling to separate himself from the pack at the PGA Tournament, it appears that his wife, Jena Sims Koepka, is currently having the time of her life in another East Coast city.

Jena Sims is in New York City right now, seemingly as part of the launch of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition that she's included in. She has made plenty of social media posts about this, including one where she was showing off an interesting black mesh outfit.

The post was captioned, "Gift wrapped and ready. @si_swimsuit 🎀".

She made another Instagram post on May 15, where she was seen stirring what appeared to be a cocktail. In the video, she was prompted to answer, "my advice for the new SI Swim rookie class 🥹".

Her advice was, "Just enjoy it. It feels like a party every day." The post was captioned, "It is a party every day 😇 @si_swimsuit".

Perhaps Jena Sims will join her husband at some point this weekend, given that he isn't too far away. Then again, she doesn't seem eager to leave the Big Apple anytime soon.