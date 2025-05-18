Who is Scottie Scheffler’s wife Meredith?
Scottie Scheffler is the No.1 ranked golfer in the world and seeking his third golf major championship on Sunday with a three stroke lead heading into the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.
While his golf game is well known, not so much is the 28 year old’s personal life off the course.
Get to know some facts about his wife Meredith.
RELATED: Who is Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica Stoll?
1. They were high school sweethearts
They met while at Highland Park High School in Dallas, Texas. Then Meredith Scudder is a Texas native, while Scottie was born in New Jersey and didn’t move to the state until he was 6 years old.
2. She learned Scottie was at superstar golfer from a commercial
Meredith knew he was good in high school. Scheffler tells the story about how she learned he was really good:
"I won the U.S. Junior in 2013 and in 2014 I had the opportunity to play in the Byron Nelson as a high school student," Scheffler recalled. He would go on, "I was at [Meredith's] house one day, we were hanging out with her dad or something, and the commercial came on TV. And she was kind of looking around. She was like, 'Wait a minute, isn't that next weekend? Isn't that what you're doing?'”
After learning he was playing with the big boys that weekend, Scottie said, "She's like, 'Wow, that's cool!' "
3. They got married in 2020
The couple wed in the middle of the Covid-19 outbreak in December of 2020 in what’s describe as a “Winter Wonderland” themed wedding. Here’s a picture Scottie shared on their third anniversary.
4. They welcomed their first child in 2024
Meredith gave birth to son Bennett on May 8 — just celebrating his first birthday with this picture:
5. She works part time
She’s the Director of Curating Opportunities at Behind Every Door (BED), which is “a Christian community center organization in Dallas that provides programs for children and young adults in underdeveloped neighborhoods.” She’s also an ambassador for the nutrition company Juice Plus.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls
MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko
Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return
Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors
WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’