Scottie Scheffler's PGA Championship shirt causes stir a year after arrest
Scottie Scheffler is not known to be controversial. At all.
That's why his arrest on the way to his first-round tee time at Valhalla for the 2024 PGA Championship, won by Xander Schauffele, was so shocking. Soon thereafter, all the charges were dropped and Scheffler agreed to not pursue legal action for "a big misunderstanding."
For this year's version of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, the two-time Masters winner showed up for his practice round wearing a color the 28-year-old No. 1 player in the world and PGA Tour star rarely wears - orange.
Now Scheffler does have a sneaky sense of humor and a more fun side, proven out when he showed up to a dive bar near his home in Dallas wearing his Masters green jacket.
So possibly trolling the overzealous Louisville police officer, given Scheffler had to take a mugshot in an orange jumpsuit, Scheffler sported nearly an identical shade of burnt orange.
But of course the Texas Longhorns also wear this distinct color, where last year's PGA Tour FedEx Cup winner played in college.
The Athlete Lifestyle On SI hopes it's the former, since that would have been sneakily hilarious. Or it could be a complete coincidence.
Scheffler since then has been enjoying domestic bliss, with his wife Meredith welcoming their first child, son Bennett, in early May.
On the course, Scheffler will be in the most marquee paring in the first two rounds at Quail Hollow with golf's most popular superstar and reigning Masters champion, and now Grand Slam holder, Rory McIlroy, and last year's PGA Championship winner Schauffele.
