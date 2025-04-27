6-foot-7 Yankees star Aaron Judge walks his tiny dogs through NYC in adorable pic
While the New York Yankees are home over the weekend, All-Star slugger Aaron Judge got to spend some dog dad time with his beloved fur babies.
Entering Sunday, Judge is leading the league with a .408 battling average, and has seven home runs and 26 RBIs. He’s on a historic pace and possible a third American League MVP award.
RELATED: Aaron Judge and his wife Samantha are reportedly expecting their first child together
But the news isn’t about what he’s doing at the plate, it’s all about his beloved Penny and Gus, who he shares with wife Samantha Bracksieck. He even recently got an elite gift from the hockey team Sioux Falls Stampede honoring his pooches.
RELATED: All about Aaron Judge's wife Samantha Bracksieck
Over the weekend, enjoying a rainy spring day with the leaves blossoming again while back for a home series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, Judge could be seen in the NYC streets going for a stroll with his dogs. The picture looks funny seeing this 6-foot-7, 282-pound giant of a man with these two tiny dogs.
How adorable!
He’s also flexing some elite calves in those Nike Dunks.
The 33-year-old Judge is looking to win his first World Series after losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.
It’s certainly a great way to get his cardio in with Penny and Gus preparing for the long season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star
Baby revealed: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany show off baby Golden for first time
Pink & sky blue cuteness: Russ Wilson, Ciara share family photo in matching fits
Back off: LeBron fiercely defends wife Savannah after rapper’s inappropriate words
NYC mismatch: 7-foot KAT leans down to hug tiny Russ Wilson after Knicks win