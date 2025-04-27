The Athlete Lifestyle logo

6-foot-7 Yankees star Aaron Judge walks his tiny dogs through NYC in adorable pic

The two-time American League MVP is seen with his beloved pets Penny and Gus on a stroll.

Matt Ryan

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) heads back to the field after getting stranded on first base in the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) heads back to the field after getting stranded on first base in the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

While the New York Yankees are home over the weekend, All-Star slugger Aaron Judge got to spend some dog dad time with his beloved fur babies.

Entering Sunday, Judge is leading the league with a .408 battling average, and has seven home runs and 26 RBIs. He’s on a historic pace and possible a third American League MVP award.

Judge has been electric at the plate in 2025. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

But the news isn’t about what he’s doing at the plate, it’s all about his beloved Penny and Gus, who he shares with wife Samantha Bracksieck. He even recently got an elite gift from the hockey team Sioux Falls Stampede honoring his pooches.

Over the weekend, enjoying a rainy spring day with the leaves blossoming again while back for a home series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, Judge could be seen in the NYC streets going for a stroll with his dogs. The picture looks funny seeing this 6-foot-7, 282-pound giant of a man with these two tiny dogs.

Aaron Judge/Instagram

How adorable!

He’s also flexing some elite calves in those Nike Dunks.

The 33-year-old Judge is looking to win his first World Series after losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

It’s certainly a great way to get his cardio in with Penny and Gus preparing for the long season.

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

