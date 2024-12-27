Aaron Judge and his wife Samantha are reportedly expecting their first child together
Aaron Judge will add another incredible accolade to his resume of life. The superstar center fielder for the New York Yankees and his wife Samantha are reportedly expecting their first child together.
The news was first reported by Page Six, with the publication revealing that the happy couple's newest family member will be a baby girl, and will arrive at some point in 2025. Neither Judge nor Samantha has released any comment to the public.
Judge, 32, and Samantha, 31, first met when they were teenagers attending Linden High School in California. The happy couple then continued their relationship in college, both attending Fresno State, and have been going strong ever since. They married in 2021 after keeping their engagement a secret.
RELATED: All about Aaron Judge's wife Samantha Bracksieck
Samantha has been a constant beam of support for Judge during his baseball career. The two-time MVP revealed during an interview on the "Casa De Klub" podcast in July that Samantha played a key part in his decision to remain in New York with the Yankees.
“Sam and I were headed to Hawaii to celebrate our anniversary. We had a flight at 8 a.m., so 2 o’clock in the morning, 3 o’clock, we’re just staying up … we’re going back and forth about different offers from different teams. ‘What do you want to do?’ And I’m telling her, ‘I want to stay in New York. I don’t want to go anywhere else,'" he stated.
Judge will attempt to lead the Yankees back to the World Series in 2025 after coming up short in this year's series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
