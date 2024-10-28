All about Aaron Judge's wife Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has accomplished a lot in his MLB career thus far — and he's had his wife Samantha Bracksieck by his side every step of the way. Here is everything we know about the 32-year-old Yankee slugger's better half.
Judge and Bracksieck's romance goes back to their teenage years. They first met at Linden High School in California, where Judge played baseball, football, and basketball before graduating in 2010. They later attended Fresno Statue University together. While Judge was focused on sports, Bracksieck majored in kinesiology and won several awards for a project that examined elbow injuries to MLB ballplayers. Both returned to the Fresno area in 2019 to do charity work as a part of Judge's ALL RISE foundation.
While fans don't have an exact date as to when the relationship began, Bracksieck first appeared on Judge's Instagram in 2014. In December 2021, the happy couple were married at a private ceremony in Hawaii.
Judge has credited Bracksieck for keeping his head right during his undeniable rise as one of MLB's biggest stars.
"My wife has been with me through it all and she's calm as a cucumber, that's for sure," Judge told the New York Post in an interview from 2022, shortly after he smacked his 62nd homer of the season, which broke Yankee legend Roger Maris' single-season record from 1961).
The duo's love of sports cannot be denied. Over the past year, they've been spotted at several events together, including the U.S. Open and the NBA Playoffs.
Bracksieck will continue to support Judge as he and the Yankees play against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series. The Yankees are currently down 2-0, with Game 3 taking place later this evening — Monday, October 28.
