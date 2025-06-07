The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Aaron Rodgers' first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers proudly flaunts what appears to be a wedding band while signing his new contract in Pittsburgh.

Emily Bicks

Jan 5, 2025: Former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers at MetLife Stadium.
Jan 5, 2025: Former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Aaron Rodgers contemplated retirement after the New York Jets abruptly cut the veteran quarterback following the 2024 NFL season.

"I'm in a different phase of my life," he told ESPN's Pat McAfee in April. "I'm 41 years old. I'm in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention."

After numerous high profile romances, he dated forrmer IndyCar Series driver Danica Patrick, actress Olivia Munn, and was engaged to "Big Little Lies" star Shailene Woodley, he's keeping details of his current relationship under wraps.

Rodgers only revealed the first name of his girlfriend, Brittani.

Aaron Rodgers
Feb 1, 2024: Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers drinks water at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament. / Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

However, rumors started to swirl that he quietly married Brittany after the first photo of Rodgers emerged at the Steelers facility on Saturday June 7.

Rodgers smiled big while signing a one-year, $13.65 million contract that can be worth up to $19.5 million with incentives, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. However, the ring he proudly flashed on that finger while inking the deal caught fans' attention.

One fan commented on X, "Is that a marriage ring I see?" Another person asked, "When did he get married?"

Rodgers first sparked marriage rumors after wearing what appeared to the same wedding band to the Kentucky Derby last month.

Perhaps, when Rodgers addresses the media for the first time as the Steelers starting quarterback on Tuesday, he'll shed some light on the ring he's wearing.

Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

