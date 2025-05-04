Danica Patrick’s F1 Miami all-white fit causes stir for her on-air coverage
Danica Patrick is no stranger to being talked about whether positively or negatively. Her fit game is no different and her choice for Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday definitely stirred up some social media posts.
The 43-year-old former IndyCar Series driver and current Sky Sports race analyst usually brings her Sunday best to the F1 tracks like her colorful look in Mexico City, and her icy pants on a chilly night in Las Vegas, and her stunning dress revealing her jacked arms from Abu Dhabi.
Since retiring from racing in 2018 after competing in both the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500, Patrick hasn’t left the sport and has continued to impress in her current role.
She arrived to Florida for the first F1 event in the U.S. this season where on Friday she rocked a very South Beach-like look.
On Sunday, she went with the all-white fit from the track and on the broadcast that she posted on her Instagram.
Fans weren’t so sure about this look, however, and related it to a bed sheet to something out of a toga party.
Others, though, approved:
Whether or not you agree with her political views or her fit like Sunday’s, Patrick is going to do her thing and not apologize about it.
