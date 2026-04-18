Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Golden Walking Moment

It’s the NFL offseason, and for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany the biggest moments aren’t on a football field but at home with family milestones and adorable moments. Brittany shared yet another with Golden Raye walking around the house.

Their youngest of three, Golden, just turned 1 in January and had an elaborate birthday.

Happy Birthday to Golden Raye Mahomes ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/seUvMznf3I — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) January 13, 2026

She’s also growing up so fast looking more and more like her dad, and sure has some serious balancing skills like him.

The family spent Easter together rocking matching fits while with Patrick’s mom Randi, brother Jackson, and sister Mia.

Happy Easter from the Mahomes ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/VzRxZfQF1Z — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) April 5, 2026

Golden stole the show the there, too.

And she did once again in a video Brittany shard on her Instagram Stories where she’s strutting around the house like a boss.

Golden’s moment

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes youngest daughter, Golden Raye, walking around on Brittany’s Instagram Story 👀



She is ADORABLE 💕



📸 | BrittanyLynne on IG pic.twitter.com/Zmz1PEyu7r — Daily Chiefs (@Daily_Chiefs_) April 18, 2026

Dad, meanwhile is healing up from a devastating knee injury toward the end of the season. For now, it’s all about family moments, though.

High school sweethearts

Patrick and Brittany were high school sweethearts in Texas, and have been married since 2022. Together they have daughters Sterling, 4, and Golden, as well as son Bronze, 3.