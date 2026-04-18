Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Golden Walking Moment
It’s the NFL offseason, and for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany the biggest moments aren’t on a football field but at home with family milestones and adorable moments. Brittany shared yet another with Golden Raye walking around the house.
Their youngest of three, Golden, just turned 1 in January and had an elaborate birthday.
She’s also growing up so fast looking more and more like her dad, and sure has some serious balancing skills like him.
The family spent Easter together rocking matching fits while with Patrick’s mom Randi, brother Jackson, and sister Mia.
Golden stole the show the there, too.
And she did once again in a video Brittany shard on her Instagram Stories where she’s strutting around the house like a boss.
Golden’s moment
Dad, meanwhile is healing up from a devastating knee injury toward the end of the season. For now, it’s all about family moments, though.
High school sweethearts
Patrick and Brittany were high school sweethearts in Texas, and have been married since 2022. Together they have daughters Sterling, 4, and Golden, as well as son Bronze, 3.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.