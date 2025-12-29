Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Golden shows off incredible balance with full head of hair

Patrick Mahomes’ season with the Kansas City Chiefs ended a lot earlier than expected this year, but at least he’s home for some amazing family moments like the latest one of baby daughter Golden Raye.

The Chiefs made three consecutive Super Bowls before losing in disastrous fashion to the Philadelphia Eagles back in February, and now have only won six games this season and are missing the playoffs. Any hope they had ended with Patrick Mahomes’ torn ACL and LCL injury in Week 15 this month.

Mahomes was seen cheering on his team on Christmas Day in the suite.

Patrick Mahomes supporting his buddies today at Arrowhead.



That's my QB. Always there for the family#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/aYtrqzxsTG — Gaurav ❤️‍🔥🇳🇵 (@GTXShrestha13) December 26, 2025

He was also there for his family that morning at home while crushing matching Christmas pajamas.

Merry Christmas from the Mahomes ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/53zsFXRjsS — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) December 26, 2025

Now, he can witness the adorable family moments his wife Brittany Mahomes is always sharing like her latest one of Golden mesmerized by the open dishwasher and thinking it’s a playpen while balancing like she’s dad avoiding a sack and scrambling around when he’s healthy.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

How cute!

Her golden hair is getting so long, too.

Golden was also a hit this season attending dad’s games when he played at Arrowhead Stadium.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Golden is the third child of Brittany and Patrick along with Sterling, 4, and Bronze, 3, who are also always full of funny family moments. Patrick and Brittany were high school sweethearts, but just got married in March of 2022.

He may not be winning on the field these holidays, but his home life is proof his winning off the field.

Brittany with Bronze, Sterling, Patrick, and Golden | Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

