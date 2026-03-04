Brock Purdy’s Baby Daughter Millie Mesmerized By Dad’s 49ers Offseason Workout Moves

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers battled through injuries all season and made it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs before the eventual champion Seattle Seahawks knocked them out. With the offseason here, the quarterback is training hard to get right for next season while his new baby daughter Millie was mesmerized by dad’s workout moves.

Despite the loss, it was still a successful season for the 25-year-old Purdy after signing a five-year, $265M deal.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) leaves the field following an NFC Divisional Round game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

It was also special off the field as Jenna gave birth to their first child in daughter Millie during training camp in July.

Like mom and her fits at games, Millie, too, was a hit when she was at Levi’s Stadium.

After a trip to Mexico where Jenna crushed next to the other 49ers WAGs in her dress, it was back to work for Brock and her brought Millie with him.



She couldn’t take her eyes off what dad was doing with his jump lunges and shuffles. Jenna perfectly captured the moment and wrote, “Warmups look a little different this year 😍“

Brock Purdy with daughter Millie | Jenna Purdy/Instagram

Brock couldn’t resist smiling while baby Millie looked on.

Brock Purdy with Millie | Jenna Purdy/Instagram

Brock Purdy with his daughter | Jenna Purdy/Instagram

No matter what, that moment wins the offseason for Purdy.

The former Mr. Irrelavant as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the Iowa State Cyclones finished his fourth NFL season with 2,167 yards passing, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He also has another 49ers fan cheering him on for next season.