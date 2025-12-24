Brock Purdy's wife Jenna shows off baby Millie with 49ers fan-fave husband all smiles

Brock Purdy is coming off one of his best games as the San Francisco 49ers quarterback. Before another huge matchup this Sunday, he’s spending time with his wife Jenna Purdy and their baby Millie for her very first Christmas.

The 25-year-old Purdy missed eight games this season with injuries, but has returned to lead the team to five consecutive wins including Monday night’s 48-27 victory at the Indianapolis Colts where he tied a team record with five touchdown passes — something that hasn’t happened in the regular season since Joe Montana was QB.

FIVE TOUCHDOWNS FOR BROCK PURDY 😱



He's the first 49ers QB to throw five pass TDs on MNF 🔥 pic.twitter.com/H3wHSAZO0g — ESPN (@espn) December 23, 2025

RELATED: Brock Purdy, wife Jenna rock matching fits for 49ers ugly sweater Christmas party

The 49ers control their destiny for the NFC’s one seed with two games remaining starting on Sunday Night Football vs. the Chicago Bears at home who are also 11-4, and then a showdown with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18 at Levi’s Stadium that could have it all on the line.

It would be quite the season after everything that has happened, including the birth of he and Jenna’s first child with their daughter Millie in July.

RELATED: Brock Purdy's baby Millie has perfect outfit for dad in 49ers return victory

Millie has been seen visiting dad at practice, and in her perfect Niners gear for a game.

Jenna Purdy/Instagram

Now, Jenna shared the family all smiles around the Christmas tree and wrote, “Best time of the year. Merry Christmas from the Purdys ❤️.”

The Purdys have lots of reasons to be smiling this holiday season.

Brock already won Christmas

Last year, the QB gave his teammates new Toyota vehicles. This year, he gave them away instead to fans in need, including those with sick children and military veterans. The video is a real tear-jerker to see the families reacting.

HEARTWARMING: #49ers star quarterback Brock Purdy gave away Toyota vehicles to fans in need, including families with sick children, and military veterans.



Brock surprised them, and the reaction is everything.



The best video you will see today.



🥹🥹🥹

pic.twitter.com/1R9y8aCtXL — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 22, 2025

