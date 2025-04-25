Browns top pick Mason Graham’s Michigan Volleyball gf posts adorable pic at NFL draft
The Cleveland Browns traded their No. 2 pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL draft, and as part of the package acquired the No. 5 pick where they drafted Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham. His girlfriend and Michigan volleyball player Serena Nyambio was there for her man’s big night in a big way.
The 21-year-old Graham didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called on Thursday, and the former Wolverine is taking his talents into rival Ohio State Buckeyes territory.
Nyambio is an athlete herself listed as a junior volleyball player and an Academic All-Big Ten award winner with some serious skills having started in 29 matches and played 114 sets this past season. She led the team in hitting percentage and blocks per set.
The couple made a splash at the ESPYS where Nyambio wore a stunning high-slit pink dress on the red carpet.
For draft night, Nyambio had the perfect reaction to the Browns taking Graham with No. 5. She wrote, “SHUT UPPP!!!” and followed it up with an adorable selfie together with her man while both donned the Browns cap.
How cute are they!
One fan already anointed her the “First Lady of Cleveland.”
Graham and Nyambio will no doubt be welcomed in Cleveland with open arms despite their Michigan loyalties.
