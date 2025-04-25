The Athlete Lifestyle logo

ESPN’s Molly McGrath shares NFL draft selfie pre-glam fit

The sports reporter made a splash on draft night with her fit, but she posted a very different behind-the-scenes look.

Matt Ryan

ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath during the Los Angeles Chargers Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath during the Los Angeles Chargers Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Molly McGrath was on stage with the top picks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft making a splash with her fit, but she shared a behind-the-scenes look before the glam that you didn’t see.

The 35-year-old McGrath is usually seen on the sidelines of college football games on ESPN like her thigh-high boots fit that went viral while interviewing Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman, and her bold fit with feathered cuffs for the College Football National Championship Game.

RELATED: ESPN’s Molly McGrath flexes Ole Miss style in sleeveless black top Oxford selfie

Molly McGrath
McGrath during college football season. / Molly McGrath/Instagram

With the draft in Green Bay at the iconic home of the Packers as Lambeau Field, McGrath was front and center on the broadcast rocking her professional business suit and perfect hair like with No. 1 pick Cam Ward of the Tennessee Titans.

And with No. 2 pick Travis Hunter of the Jacksonville Jaguars who seemed excited to be interviewed by McGrath.

RELATED: Shedeur Sanders wears ridiculously huge, pricey diamond chain for NFL draft

Her hair took some work, though, as she showed in her look pre-draft where she wrote, “trust the process.”

Molly McGrath
Molly McGrath/Instagram

RELATED: Leanna Lenee rocks black dress for fiancé Travis Hunter’s night at NFL draft

It all worked out quite well.

Molly McGrath
Molly McGrath/Instagram

The reporter was a cheerleading captain for the Boston College Eagles where she graduated in 2011. She’s married to Max Dorsch, a commercial real estate investments professional. Together they have two young sons.

She currently boasts 210k followers on Instagram. After her fit at the NFL draft, expect that number to grow.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star

Baby revealed: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany show off baby Golden for first time

Pink & sky blue cuteness: Russ Wilson, Ciara share family photo in matching fits

Back off: LeBron fiercely defends wife Savannah after rapper’s inappropriate words

NYC mismatch: 7-foot KAT leans down to hug tiny Russ Wilson after Knicks win

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion