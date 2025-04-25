ESPN’s Molly McGrath shares NFL draft selfie pre-glam fit
Molly McGrath was on stage with the top picks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft making a splash with her fit, but she shared a behind-the-scenes look before the glam that you didn’t see.
The 35-year-old McGrath is usually seen on the sidelines of college football games on ESPN like her thigh-high boots fit that went viral while interviewing Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman, and her bold fit with feathered cuffs for the College Football National Championship Game.
With the draft in Green Bay at the iconic home of the Packers as Lambeau Field, McGrath was front and center on the broadcast rocking her professional business suit and perfect hair like with No. 1 pick Cam Ward of the Tennessee Titans.
And with No. 2 pick Travis Hunter of the Jacksonville Jaguars who seemed excited to be interviewed by McGrath.
Her hair took some work, though, as she showed in her look pre-draft where she wrote, “trust the process.”
It all worked out quite well.
The reporter was a cheerleading captain for the Boston College Eagles where she graduated in 2011. She’s married to Max Dorsch, a commercial real estate investments professional. Together they have two young sons.
She currently boasts 210k followers on Instagram. After her fit at the NFL draft, expect that number to grow.
