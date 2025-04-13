Does Bryson DeChambeau have a girlfriend?
Bryson DeChambeau has had one of the most amazing sports makeovers in modern sports day history.
Once vilified as a LIV Golf traitor in the same breath as Masters winner Patrick Reed, the 31-year-old professional golf mad scientist and two-time US Open winner used social media (now with 1.6 million TikTok, 1.83M YouTube, and 2.5 million Instagram followers) to completely transform his persona into one of the most popular players in the sport, matching the roars of PGA Tour darling and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy.
(As of this posting DeChambeau and Rory are ready for another showdown in the final pairing of the 2025 Masters Tournament after DeChambeau epically chased down Rory with one of the most unbelievable up and downs on the 72nd hole to capture his second US Open in 2024 at the famed Pinehurst No. 2).
Naturally, with a reported guaranteed $125 million deal for four years to bolt to LIV Golf, which doesn't include any event earnings or sponsorship deals, fans are wondering, does DeChambeau have a girlfriend. The answer is maybe.
DeChambeau seems to have a type - college golfers
Contrary to other reports, ex-girlfriend Hunter Nugent played college golf for the University of Texas at San Antonio, not for the Texas Longhorns. Her senior year was in 2023, where according to her UTSA Roadrunners profile, she "played in six events and posted a 76.89 stroke average [and] tied for 15th at the Conference USA Championship."
The 6-foot Canadian, still claiming Texas as home, is trying now to be a golf influencer with a separate @hunternugentgolf Instagram account specifically for her links adventures. (DeChambeau's main compound is now in the Lone Star State too in Grapevine, a suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth after going to SMU for college just down the road.)
In 2022, DeChambeau was believed to be with Nugent at LIV Golf Chicago. It was not her, and she confirmed at the time that she and DeChambeau were no longer together.
"Bryson and I aren't dating anymore," Nugent said at the time.
Instead, the mystery woman was another college golfer - Lilia Schneider, who played college golf for Marian University in Indianapolis, but looks like she hasn't competed since 2024 with a "season-ending injury," and her Instagram profile says she graduates in 2025.
She too looks to be trying to be some sort of mix of model and golf influencer with 145.8k TikTok and 56.8k Instagram followers.
So as DeChambeau vs. Rory during major championships is one of the few must-watch things remaining in professional golf, it's unclear if the LIV Golf Crushers captain will have someone special to call if he's able to secure a coveted green jacket at the Masters.