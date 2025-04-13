Golf Fans Are Fired Up to Watch Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau Square Off to Win the Masters
It's shaping up to be quite the finish at the 2025 Masters, with world No. 2 Rory McIlroy holding a two-stroke lead over LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau heading into the final round.
Sunday's final pairing, a pseudo-rematch of last year's U.S. Open that saw McIlroy surrender a one-stroke lead over DeChambeau by bogeying three of the final four holes, is packed with plenty of storylines and history that has fans—sorry, patrons—ready for what Augusta will bring.
A win for McIlroy would not only give the Irishman a fifth major championship—his first since 2014—but a Masters victory he's longed for that would make him just the sixth golfer in history to complete the career Grand Slam. The others? Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen. Not bad company.
Meanwhile, a win for DeChambeau would give him a third major title and his second since joining the controversial LIV Golf tour back in 2022. The jacked-up, fan-favorite birdied three of his final four holes on Saturday to set up the final pairing with McIlroy. The two will tee off at 2:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.
The golf world is fired up for the high-stakes event, and rightfully so. Here's a look at some of the best anticipatory reactions across X (formerly Twitter):
Should be fun.