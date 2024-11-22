Insane details on Bryson DeChambeau’s $2 million Texas ‘hole-in-one challenge’ house
Most of us will never hit a hole-in-one in our lifetime, let alone attempt a shot anywhere near our houses.
Bryson DeChambeau is a professional golfer with lots of skill and money — he can attempt shots the average person can’t.
The former PGA and current LIV Golf League pro has won the U.S. Open twice in 2020 and 2024 and has a career earnings total $70,185,465 and counting. He has a net worth of approximately $60 million.
RELATED: Tom Brady’s Miami ‘Billionaire Bunker’ construction views are insane
The 31-year-old star went to college and golfed for the SMU Mustangs and has settled his roots in Grapevine, Texas, where he purchased a property for over $800,000 in 2019 on 2.5 acres of land. He demolished the old house and built his custom mansion that is now valued at over $2 million and features a putting green, a swimming pool, a hot tub, a six-car garage, and windows all over for tons of light.
While the house itself is stunning, so is his unique TikTok challenge where DeChambeau tries to hit a hole-in-one on that putting green with shots each day that equals the number of days he’s been trying. Like on Day 10 he gets 10 shots. Take a look at the property he’s trying to hit over to make it.
RELATED: Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indianapolis mansion is as big as his personality
Those windows would be toast for most of the golfer out there. That’s crazy, and he’s getting really close. How many days will it take him?
DeChambeau looks like a fun guy to hang out with. The property itself is a sick hangout spot. DeChambeau is also not married nor currently linked to anyone, so he can live the bachelor life and hit golf balls over a $2 million house without any fear.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Who dat?: Becky Lynch looks unrecognizable in first appearance since leaving WWE
Steeling the show: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara shows epic head-to-toe Steelers fit
Twinsies: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld looks identical to her tiny manicured dog
Six-packed: Cavinder twins have best abs contest in skimpy workout fits
Fore!: Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip