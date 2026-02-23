Connor Hellebuyck’s Wife Andrea’s Sparkly USA Pants Fit Steals Show in Celebration
The United States would not have beaten Canada for the first hockey gold since 1980 if not for the heroics of goalie Connor Hellebuyck. After the gold medal victory, he shared a special moment with his wife Andrea, who stole the show with her fit.
The 32-year-old Winnipeg Jets star may play in Canada, but he tormented its national team with saves like this:
The U.S. would win in overtime on Jack Hughes’ goal just 1:41 in, but even he knew it was Hellebuyck who was the star with 41 of 42 shots saved.
”Unbelievable game by Hellebuyck. He was our best player tonight by far.”
Andrea’s lucky fit turns heads
After celebrating with his teammates for the first USA gold in hockey since the “Miracle on Ice” team, Hellebuyck had a heartwarming moment with Andrea, whose USA fit with the sparkly pants definitely was a winner.
There’s a lot to celebrate for the Hellebuycks, but it’s right back to the NHL grind Connor goes with the Jets at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, February 25, where no doubt a pro Canada crowd will not be his fan.
He’ll have at least three at home in wife Andrea and his two kids rooting him on.
