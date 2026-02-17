Connor Hellebuyck’s Wife Andrea Stuns in Bold Black Outfit Amid Team USA Olympics Run
The Team USA men's hockey squad has gotten off to a fantastic start to these Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.
They cruised to three straight wins in the preliminary round by a combined score of 16-5 and now are waiting patiently to see who they'll be facing in the quarterfinal, which will take place on February 18.
If the men's side is going to secure a gold medal in these Olympic Games, they're going to need Winnipeg Jets star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to play like the world-class goalie that he is.
Hellebuyck has been fantastic to this point in the Olympics, leading the tournament with a .952 save percentage and matching the best goals-against average at 1.00 that Canada's Jordan Binnington produced during the preliminary round.
What's for sure is that Hellebuyck has the support of his wife, Andrea, who has been supporting him in Italy throughout these Olympics.
While these two remain relatively private about details of their relationship, it's known that they have two children together and appear to be going strong.
Andrea Hellebuyck Turns Heads With Black Outfit Amid USA Olympics
Andrea and Connor were able to spend some time together in the wake of Team USA's successful run through the preliminary rounds.
And on February 16, Hellebuyck posted a mirror selfie of herself in a chic black outfit and a matching black purse to her Instagram story. The post was captioned, "Priest vibes ✝️".
It's good to see that Hellebuyck has the unconditional support of his wife ahead of what might be the most important games of his professional hockey career to this point.
