Connor Hellebuyck’s Wife Andrea Stuns in Bold Black Outfit Amid Team USA Olympics Run

The Team USA men's hockey squad has gotten off to a fantastic start to these Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

They cruised to three straight wins in the preliminary round by a combined score of 16-5 and now are waiting patiently to see who they'll be facing in the quarterfinal, which will take place on February 18.

Tage Thompson of United States | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

RELATED: Jack Hughes’ Rumored GF Tate McRae Stuns in Victoria’s Secret Dress During Olympics

If the men's side is going to secure a gold medal in these Olympic Games, they're going to need Winnipeg Jets star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to play like the world-class goalie that he is.

Hellebuyck has been fantastic to this point in the Olympics, leading the tournament with a .952 save percentage and matching the best goals-against average at 1.00 that Canada's Jordan Binnington produced during the preliminary round.

Connor Hellebuyck of United States | David W Cerny/Reuters via Imagn Images

RELATED: Quinn Hughes’ Rumored Girlfriend Olivia Bonn Hints at Olympics Absence With New Post

What's for sure is that Hellebuyck has the support of his wife, Andrea, who has been supporting him in Italy throughout these Olympics.

While these two remain relatively private about details of their relationship, it's known that they have two children together and appear to be going strong.

Connor and Andrea Hellebuyck. | Instagram/@andrea_fancy

RELATED: Connor McDavid’s Wife Lauren Turns Heads With Daring Outfit at Canada Olympics Game

Andrea Hellebuyck Turns Heads With Black Outfit Amid USA Olympics

Andrea and Connor were able to spend some time together in the wake of Team USA's successful run through the preliminary rounds.

And on February 16, Hellebuyck posted a mirror selfie of herself in a chic black outfit and a matching black purse to her Instagram story. The post was captioned, "Priest vibes ✝️".

Andrea Hellebuyck's February 16 Instagram story. | Instagram/@andrea_fancy

It's good to see that Hellebuyck has the unconditional support of his wife ahead of what might be the most important games of his professional hockey career to this point.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex