USA Goalie Connor Hellebuyck‘s Wife Andrea in Spotlight After Unreal Gold Medal Game

Connor Hellebuyck plays in Canada for the Winnipeg Jets, but the goalie was a major reason the USA beat Canada to win Olympic gold.

It was the first USA gold in men’s hockey since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team, and only the third overall U.S. squad to do so with the 1960 team.

They wouldn’t have done it without the 32-year-old Hellebuyck’s unreal goaltending, stopping 41 of 42 shots against him with some incredible saves when Canada had breakaways and a 3-on-5 power play where he stifled them.

HELLEBUYCK STANDS TALL AGAIN TO KEEP IT TIED. 💪 pic.twitter.com/hJXOSwqOhC — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2026

Jack Hughes had the game-winning goal just 1:41 into overtime. Hughes gave the credit afterward to his goalie.

”Unbelievable game by Hellebuyck. He was our best player tonight by far.”

With his play, his wife Andrea is in the spotlight.

Who is Andrea Hellebuyck?

She married Connor in 2021

There aren’t a lot of details on how they met or the wedding as they keep their relationship very private. Connor is from Michigan and met his wife there.

They have two kids together

They have a son named Joseph, born in 2021, and a daughter, Violet Elaine, born in 2023.

She designs custom jackets

She’s helped design puffer jackets for players and their wives in Winnipeg.

