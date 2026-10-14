Dodgers Star Will Smith, Wife Cara Announce Baby News Hours Before Brewers Game 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in a 0-2 hole as they prepare to host the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the American League Conference Series on October 14.

Dodgers catcher Will Smith, who missed nearly three months this season with a nagging neck injury, is struggling with his at-bats during the playoffs. While Smith is 1-for-23 in the postseason thus far, he just received the most incredible off-the-field news that can boost his spirits.

Smith, and his wife, Cara Martinelli Smith, announced the birth of their third child just hours before the first pitch on Wednesday.

May 21, 2025: Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith's wife, Cara, has his daughter Charlotte throw out the first pitch while holding baby girl Layton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cara first revealed she was pregnant with their third baby in May. She posted a photo with their daughters Charlotte and Layton and wrote, "growing our little fam🤍👶🏻🫶🏼✨**shoutout to Will for his photography skills."

While her exact due date was unknown, most fans believed they had some more time as the three-time All-Star didn't announce any paternal leave.

However, the couple revealed that Smith is now a girl dad three times over. They wrote in a shared post, "Our third October baby girl… Carter💕👶🏼🎀."

Cara called Carter's birth on he Instagram Stories, "the most special surprise."

Dodgers Relief Pitcher Alex Vesia's Wife, Kayla Vesia, was One the First to Congratulate Will & Cara Smith

Sept. 19, 2022: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia and his wife, Kayla Vesia. | IMAGO / Depositphotos

There's nothing like a new baby to lift the spirits of the slumping Dodgers catcher, who was moved to seventh in lineup for Game 3.

Alex Vesia's wife, Kayla Vesia, was one fo the first of the Dodgers WAGs to celebrate Carter's birth. Kayla expected to give birth to a baby girl last October, however, Sol was stillborn.

Kayla commented on the Instagram post, "Carter welcome to the girl gang 💗."

Dodgers Star Will Smith First Met His Wife, Cara Martinelli, in College

Smith first met Cara while they were both students the University of Louisville. They tied the knot in December 2020. They welcomed their first daughter, Charlotte, in October 2022. Their second daughter, Layton, arrived in October 2024.

Together, they started the Catching Hope Foundation in 2021, which focuses on providing better opportunities for underprivileged kids in the LA and Louisville communities.