The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Who is Dodgers World Series hero Will Smith’s wife Cara Martinell?

The Los Angeles catcher hit the game-winning home run in Game 7 vs. the Blue Jays. Who is the woman behind the hero?

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eleventh inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre.
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eleventh inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers won an incredible seven-game World Series that took 11 innings in the final game vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. There were unlikely heroes all over the place for the now two-time defending champions. Will Smith’s solo home run in the top of the 11th proved to be the winning one in Game 7.

The Dodgers looked beat so many times on Saturday night, including the 9th inning when the No. 9 hitter Miguel Rojas hit a home run himself with one out.

Then it was the 30-year-old catcher whose name in LA may now be as famous as the actor who came through with a homer that will forever live in Dodgers and MLB lore.

RELATED: Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko stuns in custom '17' Dodgers fit for World Series Game 7

RELATED: Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea wears enemy Blue Jays red for Game 7 Dodgers fit

Smith’s better half Cara Martinell Smith has another World Series to celebrate with her husband.

Who is she?

They met at a birthday party

In Louisville, Kentucky, before he was even a professional baseball player.

She was a teacher

Cara gave up her profession to be a mom, but she’s involved with their non-profit organization she and Will founded called Catching Hope dedicated to empowering vulnerable children through educational, mentoring, and leadership programs.

They married in 2020 and have two daughters

They got married in Atlanta, Georgia. Their first daughter Charlotte was born in October of 2022, while Layton Elizabeth was also born in October of 2024. They’ll soon have another family winning photo to take.

October is certainly lucky in the Smith family.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit

Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game

NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships