Who is Dodgers World Series hero Will Smith’s wife Cara Martinell?
The Los Angeles Dodgers won an incredible seven-game World Series that took 11 innings in the final game vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. There were unlikely heroes all over the place for the now two-time defending champions. Will Smith’s solo home run in the top of the 11th proved to be the winning one in Game 7.
The Dodgers looked beat so many times on Saturday night, including the 9th inning when the No. 9 hitter Miguel Rojas hit a home run himself with one out.
Then it was the 30-year-old catcher whose name in LA may now be as famous as the actor who came through with a homer that will forever live in Dodgers and MLB lore.
Smith’s better half Cara Martinell Smith has another World Series to celebrate with her husband.
Who is she?
They met at a birthday party
In Louisville, Kentucky, before he was even a professional baseball player.
She was a teacher
Cara gave up her profession to be a mom, but she’s involved with their non-profit organization she and Will founded called Catching Hope dedicated to empowering vulnerable children through educational, mentoring, and leadership programs.
They married in 2020 and have two daughters
They got married in Atlanta, Georgia. Their first daughter Charlotte was born in October of 2022, while Layton Elizabeth was also born in October of 2024. They’ll soon have another family winning photo to take.
October is certainly lucky in the Smith family.
