Alex Vesia’s wife Kayla gets note from Dodgers wife after heartbreaking baby’s death
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated becoming back-to-back World Series champions during a fan-filled, rowdy parade on Nov. 3.
However, one star player remained noticeably absent from the epic celebration, relief pitcher Alex Vesia. Vesia was a last-minute scratch from the Dodgers' World Series roster while "he and his wife Kayla navigate a deeply personal family matter," the team shared in a statement before Game 1.
Prayers poured in for Vesia and Kayla, who was pregnant with the couple's first child.
RELATED: Alex Vesia, wife Kayla get heartfelt message from Dodgers' World Series unlikely hero
While the Dodgers remained tight-lipped over details surrounding Vesia's absence, the 29-year-old and his wife confirmed the worst news on Friday, Nov. 7.
The couple revealed that their baby, named Sterling Vesia Sol, was stillborn. They wrote in a shared Instagram post, "Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday October 26th."
RELATED: Dodgers not mentioning Alex Vesia in World Series celebration speeches causes a stir
"There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her," the Vesias continued.
"Thank you to the Dodgers for their understanding and support during this time. Our baseball family showed up for us and we wouldn’t be able to do this without them.
"Thank you Dodger Nation, Blue Jays organization and all baseball fans for your love and support. We have seen ALL your messages, comments and posts. It’s brought us so much comfort."
Supportive messages and prayers filled the comments section. Mariana Henandez, who's expecting her second child with Dodgers fan favorite Kike Hernandez, posted a heartfelt message.
She wrote, "We are here to hold you guys through it all. ❤️🩹 We love you all!"
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky