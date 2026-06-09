Dylan Harper's Sister Mia's Dog Threat Motivated Spurs Rookie For Game 3 Finals Win

Dylan Harper had more on the line in Game 3 of the NBA Finals if the San Antonio Spurs went down 0-3 to the New York Knicks based on his younger sister Mia's threat to him.

The 20-year-old Dylan grew up nearby in New Jersey where he played at Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, and then for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. He's been a huge Knicks fan his whole life.

Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2). | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

So playing at Madison Square Garden in front of his family and friends had extra meaning for Dylan. He came up with some big shots and stops, finishing with 13 points, nine rebounds, and four assists in the 115-111 victory that got the Spurs back in the series at 2-1.

After the big win, Harper joined Scott Van Pelt on ESPN's SportsCenter where he talked about a variety of topics including not trying to act like he saw the rapper Jay-Z walk by him.

"Before the game, we came out and Jay Z just walked by me. ... I acted like I didn't see him."



Dylan Harper told @notthefakeSVP he acted nonchalant in front of the New York celebrities 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9eHrEuq0VS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 9, 2026

Sister Mia's dog threat before Game 3

Later in the interview, Van Pelt talked about his younger sister Mia who he said she texted Dylan before Game 6 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder that he "can't lose tonight." Van Pelt then asked what her message was before Game 3 of the NBA Finals to which Dylan replied, "If you lose this game, I'm going to go to San Antonio and take your dogs." Harper added as a result, "I played as hard as I can." The whole exchange takes place around the 5 minute mark in the video below.

Luckily for Harper, he gets to kept his beloved dogs with him in Texas.

Harper is a dog lover as seen in this fan photo posing with a couple's pooch:

Harper hasn't shared pictures of his dogs on his social media.

The Harper family

Mia is a great athlete in her own right as a star gymnast. She's a name to be on the lookout for in the future.

Their dad is five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, and mom was Dylan's high school basketball coach after playing in college herself and has gone viral for her outfits like her black dress on NBA draft night.

Ron Harper won three titles with the Chicago Bulls and two with the Los Angeles Lakers. | USA TODAY-USA TODAY NETWORK

Mom also has texted him during these playoffs, but not to threaten to take away the dogs.

What will Mia threaten Dylan with before Game 4 on Wednesday night?