Ron Harper’s ex-wife Maria’s stunning fit won NBA draft celebrating son Dylan’s night
Dylan Harper’s mom Maria Harper stole the spotlight of the 2025 NBA Draft with her stunning black fit that blew up on social media. More of the viral look has come out in interviews since that you may have missed.
Dylan, who is also the son of former NBA star Ron Harper, was selected No. 2 overall by the San Antonio Spurs. While the night was supposed to be about the Rutgers Scarlet Knights star and his accomplishment, social media was fixated on his mom.
RELATED: Chloe Kitts' red-dress fit steals bf Collin Murray-Boyles’ NBA draft spotlight
Dylan’s mom Maria, who is Filipina and immigrated to the U.S. at age 7, and five-time NBA champion dad Ron married in 2005, but divorced in 2012. They have three children together: Ron Jr. in 2000, Dylan in 2006, and sister Mia in 2010.
Many people don’t know his mom even played D-1 ball herself at University of New Orleans from 1993 to 1996 and that she was actually his coach most of his life and even in high school at Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey. Check out this video of her coaching.
RELATED: Wings superstar Paige Bueckers supports Mavericks pick Cooper Flagg in Nike fit
But, back to her fit from draft night. She’d later do media interviews and showed off more of the look you may have not seen yet.
Dad may have the five rings with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, and Dylan may have gone No. 2 overall, but in a social media world, Maria Harper stole the spotlight.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Offish?: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shows off ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ iPhone cover
Speaking of: Paige Bueckers crushes Texas Rangers fit, first pitch with Wings teammates
Humble digs: NBA MVP SGA’s $3.9M Oklahoma mansion doesn’t have many bedrooms
Prime hang: Travis Hunter visits Deion on his Texas ranch fishing amid health concerns
Ahhh: Vanessa Bryant posts heart-melting photos with birthday-girl daughter Capri