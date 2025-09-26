Hailee Steinfeld shares pre-Josh Allen photos before she deletes some pics
Hailee Steinfeld is definitely one of the most photogenic people on the planet. The wife of Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen was going through her phone and cleaning out thousands of photos and came along some gems that were pre-Allen.
The 28-year-old actress and the 29-year-old Allen married at the end of May in a lavish Southern California wedding after meeting in 2023. They took their own amazing photos like the one below.
Now that football season is here, she’s been spotted his Bills home games when she hugged his mom after the thrilling win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, and a kissy-face selfie with the other WAGs for the Thursday night game vs. the Miami Dolphins.
On Friday for her weekly fan newsletter Beau Society, Steinfeld shared the insane amount of photos she was going through before she deletes “some pics” from her phone:
“I got a new phone this week, and it inspired a much-needed camera roll cleanout. 52,700 photos seems excessive, no? What started as a lot of deleting turned into a fun walk down memory lane, so I thought I’d drop some of the gems that have never seen the light of day.”
She revealed photos like these:
And then some from her time in the series Dickinson that ran from 2019 to 2021 — before even meeting Allen — where she played the character of Emily Dickinson.
Steinfeld wrote about the fit, “My first corset-fitting for Dickinson! This was in The Bowery Hotel between shows (I was on tour at the time). It was before we started shooting the show; the costume team needed my corset size so they could construct the dresses accordingly. I was wearing a corset 95% of the time on that show, except for the rare occasion I got to wear a nightgown or cosplay a man (remember that episode?) Most days on set, someone on the costume team would tie up my corset as tight as it could go and then take a tape measure around my waist in the corset to make sure I’d fit perfectly into the dress I was supposed to wear. It was…restricting. I remember distinctly coming back to set after Christmas break, and we all struggled.”
Without a doubt, there’s so many gems in that camera roll. The question is which ones is she keeping?
