Jaguars’ Travis Hunter dissed at lavish Leanna Lenee wedding during $500k gift reveal
Former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter is having one epic year both on and off the field.
After winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy and becoming the first two-way player to receive college football's highest individual honor since 1977, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to select Hunter as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
The Jaguars new wide receiver/cornerback is projected to sign a four-year contract worth $46.64 million. Cheering Hunter on as prepares for his rookie year in the NFL, his new wife, Leanna Lenee.
While rumors swirled that Hunter, 22, and Lenee, 23, were set to tie the knot in Chattanooga, Tennessee this weekend, the first video from the over-top-nuptials emerged on social media on May 24.
RELATED: Leanna Lenee’s wedding gown is over-the-top perfection marrying Travis Hunter
Hunter proposed to Lenee in February 2024. After officially husband and wife on Saturday night, the All-Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and his bride opened up an extravagant wedding gift.
They opened what appears to be a black Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 BRABUS 800, a luxury vehicle that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.
While guests cheered for the happy couple, one person can be heard saying, "Whatever, my Bronco's better," which immediately caught some attention on social media.
One X user posted, "This is the exact reason you can have ppl outside your tribe in your space to celebrate big milestones in your life. This was some hating ass [expletive] whoever said that."
Another person posted, "Who was the person in the video hating talking about 'well my bronco is still better' smh the hate is real."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Dynamic duo: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate
Speaking of: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photos of Natalia with Kobe at USC
NYC proud: Russell Wilson, Ciara rock matching Yankees jerseys with all their kids
Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics
Cute!: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics