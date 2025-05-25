Leanna Lenee’s wedding gown is over-the-top perfection marrying Travis Hunter
Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee tied the knot on Saturday where the bride stole the show with her dress.
Hunter, 22, and Lenee, 23, have been together since he was in high school in Georgia, and got engaged in February of 2024. Now they are Mr. and Mrs. Hunter.
Lenee was a hit at the Heisman Trophy winner’s Colorado Buffaloes games with her custom fits like this crop-top look with jeans combo, and the stunning one below.
She was also the center of scrutiny during his Heisman Trophy presentation and felt the wrath of social media. Hunter angrily defended her, as did others like Angel Reese.
Lenee accompanied him to the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where she gave him an elite gift and turned heads with her black dress.
For their wedding in Chattanooga, Tennessee, everyone wanted a peek with TMZ flying all kinds of drones and cameras all over.
A video surfaced of the two revealing an unreal gift while also showing off Lenee’s over-the-top wedding dress.
She definitely shined bright on this day. What an amazing moment for the two.
Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Hunter.
