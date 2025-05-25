The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Leanna Lenee’s wedding gown is over-the-top perfection marrying Travis Hunter

The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and his longtime girl tie the knot in epic fashion.

Matt Ryan

Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee tied the knot on Saturday where the bride stole the show with her dress.

Hunter, 22, and Lenee, 23, have been together since he was in high school in Georgia, and got engaged in February of 2024. Now they are Mr. and Mrs. Hunter.

Lenee was a hit at the Heisman Trophy winner’s Colorado Buffaloes games with her custom fits like this crop-top look with jeans combo, and the stunning one below.

RELATED: Who is Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenee

Leanna Lenee, WAGs, Colorado football, Travis Hunter
Leanna Lenee/Instagram

She was also the center of scrutiny during his Heisman Trophy presentation and felt the wrath of social media. Hunter angrily defended her, as did others like Angel Reese.

Lenee accompanied him to the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where she gave him an elite gift and turned heads with her black dress.

RELATED: Jaguars’ Travis Hunter marries Leanna Lenee with insane wedding gift surprise

For their wedding in Chattanooga, Tennessee, everyone wanted a peek with TMZ flying all kinds of drones and cameras all over.

A video surfaced of the two revealing an unreal gift while also showing off Lenee’s over-the-top wedding dress.

She definitely shined bright on this day. What an amazing moment for the two.

Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Hunter.

Travis Hunter, Leanne Lenee, Colorado Football
Leanne Lenee/Instagram

