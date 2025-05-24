The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jaguars’ Travis Hunter marries Leanna Lenee with insane wedding gift surprise

The Jacksonville rookie ties the knot with his longtime love on Saturday while revealing a dream present.

Matt Ryan

Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s been an amazing past year for Travis Hunter. On Saturday it got even better with his wedding to fiancée Leanna Lenee that featured an elite wedding gift.

The two-way star Hunter won the Heisman Trophy with the Colorado Buffaloes in December where he’d also graduate college while wearing some awesome NFL pajamas under his gown. He was also the No. 2 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft and is projected to make $46.5 million.

Hunter has been with Lenee since high school in Georgia and got engaged in February of 2024. They have overcome a lot of scrutiny together — especially her with the backlash from her Heisman night antics that he angrily defended on social media.

Travis Hunter, Leanna Lenee
Lenee was there for Hunter at Buffaloes games in her custom fits. / Leanna Lenee/Instagram

Lenee was also there for him on draft night and gave him an elite gift while wearing an eye-catching black dress.

Now, they are married after a lavish wedding in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where TMZ sent all kinds of cameras and drones to try and capture it.

A video did surface on social media of the 23-year-old bride and the 22-year-old groom together opening an unreal huge gift together.

Wow, it looks like a black Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 BRABUS 800, which are hundreds of thousands of dollars.

There’s no indication who the gift was from, but the crowd went crazy. Maybe it was from his new quarterback Trevor Lawrence? Was it from Hunter to his new wife?

It looks like an amazing wedding from that glimpse. Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Hunter.

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee.
Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee. / Travis Hunter/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

