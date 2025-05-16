Jhonattan Vegas' wife shares sweet photos with kids during PGA Championship lead
Following the first round of the 107th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, Venezuelan golfer Jhonattan Vegas took the lead with an opening 64.
Vegas finished Day 2 with -8 under par. Currently ranked No. 70 in the world, he remains atop the leaderboard after 36 holes. While the 40-year-old has four PGA Tour wins, he's never won a major championship, or even finished in the Top 20.
"I have the game to compete in these big events," he told reporters on May 16. "I feel like my game is very complete, but I just haven't been able to put it all together in a major.
"Unfortunately, it's [taken] me a little bit longer than usual, but I'm glad that I'm in this position right now."
Cheering Vegas on as he puts on the best performance of his golf career, his wife, Hildegard Vegas, and their two children, Sharlene and Louis. Hildegard, who married Vegas in 2013, was by Vegas' side when he won the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in July 2024.
The family also joined Vegas as he competed at the Masters last month. While Vegas failed to make the cut, they still had fun. Hildegard celebrated Louis' Par 3 contest on Instagram.
While Hildegard hilariously refers to herself as a "Professional Golf Watcher" in her Instagram profile, she's at home with kids during the PGA Championship this year.
It's a big week for the Vegas gamily as their 5-year-old son graduated from preschool on Friday. As for Sharlene, 9, Hildegard cheered her on at softball practice.
