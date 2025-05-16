The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Rory McIlroy's fit is Scottie Scheffler troll or Texas love at PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy sure are having fun with the one-year anniversary of the world No. 1 golfer's shocking arrest.

Who says stuffy PGA Tour superstars don't have a sense of humor?

The two best golfers in the world, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, are either trolling us or really love the Texas Longhorns at the 2025 PGA Championship. Scheffler, who played for Texas, has an obvious connection. Rory, who is from Northern Ireland, does not.

And this year's PGA Championship is at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, so nowhere close to Austin, Texas.

There could be a more hilarious explanation as to why the two-time Masters winner Scheffler, who wore burnt orange two days in a row for Wednesday's practice round and yesterday's first round, and the reigning Masters champion McIlroy, is wearing the very distinct color in today's second round.

Tomorrow, May 17, is officially the one-year anniversary of Scheffler's shocking arrest on his way to last year's major at Valhalla, where an overzealous Louisville police officer decided to book the Longhorns alum. Thus, the world's No. 1 wore burnt orange in a jail jumpsuit. His record was expunged soon thereafter in what was called "a big misunderstanding."

So either McIlroy and Scheffler, both sponsored by Nike for their apparel, wanted to support UT in NC, have a new-found love for burnt orange, or collaborated with one another and the sneaker giant to completely troll last year's big misunderstanding.

As The Athlete Lifestyle On SI noted on Wednesday with Scheffler's look, it's hard to believe that with how everything is scripted on superstar golfers' outfits, especially at majors, that this was a mere coincidence. Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka, also a Nike guy, wore, you guessed it, burnt orange.

On the course, both are scrambling to get into contention as players like Max Homa, who shot a flawless 64 with an almost hole-in-one on a 347-yard, par 4, are going low in today's conditions.

So far, if it a great apparel joke, it isn't providing these superstars with low rounds.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

