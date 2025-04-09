Paige Spiranac shows off her southern belle side with blue dress at the Masters
Paige Spiranac has been promoting golf's biggest annual tournament, The Masters, for weeks on her social media platforms. Now that the tournament is here, the viral content creator is enjoying every second of it.
The former pro, 32, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, April 8, and shared a photo of her latest fit while watching the game's best players duel it on for the green jacket. Spiranac showed off her southern belle side by wearing a gorgeous blue dress and cemented the look with a straw hat.
"Tuesday at Augusta," she captioned the tweet, along with an emoji of the putting green to further exemplify her love of golf.
Spiranac's one million X followers rushed to the comments section to commend their golf queen on her sizzling outfit.
"Looking great," gushed one person.
"That’s a very nice hat also," joked a second person.
A third person added, "Dream day at Augusta."
Spiranac has been keeping quite busy in 2025. The 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model put on her media hat during Super Bowl LIX back in February — and even shared a funny incident of her getting bodied at the big game's press conference.
But golf is where Spiranac cut her teeth. She continues to contribute to the game with her timely content. Across all of her social media platforms the viral sensation has over six million followers and growing stronger everyday.