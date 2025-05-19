UCLA star Lauren Betts' 7-foot-2 little brother is taller than grandma on his knees
Imagine being prized recruit Sienna Betts, listed at 6-foot-4, and being the short one amongst your siblings.
Such is the case with the super athletic Betts household, as the the five-star little sister and ESPN's No. 2 ranked player will be joining her older sibling, 6-foot-7 Lauren, for the UCLA Bruins next season, after the elder Betts led them to their first Final Four in team history last year.
Hilariously, they both look up to 7-foot-2 Dylan, a 15-year-old freshman that is already dominating at his level, most recently at the prestigious Adidas camp, and could soon be joining them as coveted five-star recruits.
Their parents, not surprisingly, were world-class athletes in their own right, with mom Michelle winning a national championship in volleyball at Long Beach State, while dad Andrew had a successful international basketball career after getting drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in 1998.
Mom always likes to share updates about her kids on Instagram, as any proud parent would do.
But this time, she sold out her mama, Dylan, Sienna, and Lauren's grandmother, with a hilarious photo on Instagram Stories of the 7-foot-2 freshman already taller than the matriarch at only 15. Mrs. Betts captioned it, "My mom's gonna kill me but damn, this is funny" with a dying laughing emoji.
To be fair, many parents and grandparents would be shorter than Dylan only on his knees.
It's an amazingly funny moment captured by Michelle, who will have plenty more to brag about as Dylan, Lauren, and Sienna continue to dominate on the hardwood at every level.
