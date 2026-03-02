Luka Doncic Celebrates Birthday With Sports Legend, but Not Fiancée Anamaria

Luka Doncic celebrated his birthday with a Los Angeles Lakers win, a birthday cake, a tennis legend, but not his fiancée Anamaria Goltes.

The NBA star turned 27 on February 28 and had a huge night in a road win over the Golden State Warriors with 26 points, six rebounds, and eight assists in just 29 minutes in a blowout.

Luka has a birthday moment with Steph Curry. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

While his game has been on, there’s a lot of questions surrounding his relationship with Goltes. The couple hasn’t been seen together since she gave birth to their second daughter, Olivia, back in December in their home country of Slovenia. He also has a two-year-old daughter Gabriela that he was seen with having an adorable moment in the offseason carrying her on his shoulders.

Luka with Gabriela in Los Angeles before the season. | Luka Doncic/Instagram

Goltes recently had a cryptic social media post as fans continue to wonder what Doncic’s relationship status with her is.

It’s seems a long time ago they were seen happy together enjoying life.

Anamaria Goltes with baby Gabriela and Luka | Anamaria Goltes/Instagram

When Doncic was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers in February of 2025 it seems to have been tough on his personal life as well. It was reported he had just purchased a new $15 million home in Dallas and suddenly he had to uproot them to the big city of Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Doncic has to go to work and he and the Lakers also picked up another victory in back-to-back games vs. the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. This time it was at home where he had 28 points, five rebounds, and eight assists.

Afterward for his 27th birthday, he celebrated it with a cake and tennis legend Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

Luka celebrating his birthday after the win last night

Unfortunately not Goltes and his daughters.

The Lakers are 36-24 and will make a playoff push the last fourth of the season that depending how deep they go will keep Luka away from his family longer.