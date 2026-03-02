The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Luka Doncic Celebrates Birthday With Sports Legend, but Not Fiancée Anamaria

The Lakers superstar celebrates his 27th birthday with friends, but not his fiancée and daughters.
Feb 28, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) smiles during a break in the action against the Golden State Warriors in the third period at Chase Center.
Feb 28, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) smiles during a break in the action against the Golden State Warriors in the third period at Chase Center. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic celebrated his birthday with a Los Angeles Lakers win, a birthday cake, a tennis legend, but not his fiancée Anamaria Goltes.

The NBA star turned 27 on February 28 and had a huge night in a road win over the Golden State Warriors with 26 points, six rebounds, and eight assists in just 29 minutes in a blowout.

Luka has a birthday moment with Steph Curry. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

While his game has been on, there’s a lot of questions surrounding his relationship with Goltes. The couple hasn’t been seen together since she gave birth to their second daughter, Olivia, back in December in their home country of Slovenia. He also has a two-year-old daughter Gabriela that he was seen with having an adorable moment in the offseason carrying her on his shoulders.

Luka with Gabriela in Los Angeles before the season. | Luka Doncic/Instagram

Goltes recently had a cryptic social media post as fans continue to wonder what Doncic’s relationship status with her is.

It’s seems a long time ago they were seen happy together enjoying life.

Anamaria Goltes with baby Gabriela and Luka | Anamaria Goltes/Instagram

When Doncic was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers in February of 2025 it seems to have been tough on his personal life as well. It was reported he had just purchased a new $15 million home in Dallas and suddenly he had to uproot them to the big city of Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Doncic has to go to work and he and the Lakers also picked up another victory in back-to-back games vs. the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. This time it was at home where he had 28 points, five rebounds, and eight assists.

Afterward for his 27th birthday, he celebrated it with a cake and tennis legend Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

Unfortunately not Goltes and his daughters.

The Lakers are 36-24 and will make a playoff push the last fourth of the season that depending how deep they go will keep Luka away from his family longer.

Gabriele Doncic, Anamaria Goltes | Anamaria Goltes/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

